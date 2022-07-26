NFL players who NEED a strong training camp: Trey Lance, Michael Thomas, Daniel Jones in the spotlight

The Titans rolled the dice when they picked Farley at No. 22 overall two Aprils ago. The cornerback's raw talent was never in question, but his injury history was a serious concern, especially after he went under the knife for back surgery just a month before the 2021 NFL Draft. Farley suited up for the season opener as a rookie, but missed the next three games with a shoulder injury. Then he made his first NFL start in Week 6 ... only to tear his ACL in the second quarter. The man is just snake-bitten. It's brutal, especially given his potential impact in Nashville.





At 6-foot-2, Farley brings ideal size to the cornerback position. He's fluid, he's fast and, as a former wide receiver at Virginia Tech, he possesses great ball skills. I truly believe he has the makeup to be a star in this league. But he just can't stay on the field. On the plus side, Farley is not starting camp on the PUP list. This is huge -- for the cornerback and the two-time reigning AFC South champions.





I have serious questions about Tennessee this season, especially on the offensive side of the ball, where A.J. Brown's loss will be felt in a big way. But Mike Vrabel's defense has the pieces to become elite, with Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry and Co. wreaking havoc up front while the stellar safety duo of Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker holds it down in the back end. Farley could be the kind of top-tier cover man who pushes the unit over the top. He just needs a little help on the health front. Can you toss the guy a bone, Football Gods?