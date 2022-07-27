Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) returns to practice after brief stay on PUP list

Wednesday marked a significant step in what has been a long and frustrating journey for Thomas, who has battled through an ankle injury that dated back to the 2020 season.

"You almost have to challenge yourself to stay positive," Thomas said. "If you know it's going to be challenging, you have to accept the challenge. Once you accept the challenge, that's when you handle your business."

Thomas' return is a big morale boost for the Saints, who struggled through the 2021 season without him and have since bolstered their receiving corps with the likes of first-round pick Chris Olave -- a fellow Ohio State product -- and veteran Jarvis Landry. Adding Thomas into the mix only makes that group stronger.

Now, it's up to Thomas to continue on this positive track toward again becoming a legitimate playmaker for the Saints.