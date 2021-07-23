Around the NFL

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

Published: Jul 23, 2021 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The new era of the New Orleans Saints hit a massive speed bump as we race toward the 2021 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that star receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the roughly four-month recovery timetable could keep Thomas on the sideline weeks into the season. The Saints' bye comes in Week 6 after games versus Green Bay, Carolina, New England, New York Giants, and Washington.

Already preparing to usher in the post-Drew Brees era, the Saints' offense was projected to take a step back regardless of who won the starting QB battle, Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill﻿. Thomas' injury now makes life even harder on whichever quarterback swipes the job.

Despite the past two drafts having a boatload of high-end receiver talent, the Saints haven't sunk assets into the position early in either year -- 2021 seventh-rounder Kawaan Baker is the only WR they've selected. In addition, the salary cap-strapped Saints didn't upgrade the position in free agency either while losing Emmanuel Sanders.

With Thomas out to start the 2021 campaign, the Saints currently have Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris atop their receiving corps. After years of leaning on Thomas heavily, the Saints will start the season with the thinnest wideout group in the league.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that in light of the Thomas news, the Saints have been checking in on available free-agent wide receivers, per sources informed of the situation. They could hold a few workouts in the coming days.

The news throws a twist into the QB battle as well. It's possible Sean Payton could elect to start the dual-threat Hill and run a ground-heavy offense. Thomas' absence would theoretically have a greater effect on an offense guided by a pocket-passer like Winston. With the Saints opening training camp on July 27, we'll see how much the injury affects Payton's plans.

Either way, Thomas missing the start of the season is a blow to whichever QB wins the gig. It's a heck of a way to begin the post-Brees area.

We learned back in January that Thomas was expected to have two surgeries on his ankle, both upper and lower. The Pro Bowl wideout missed nine games in 2020 due to the ankle injury and team discipline. Thomas was placed on injured reserve for the final three weeks of the regular season before returning for two playoff tilts.

After suffering the injury in Week 1, Thomas' entire campaign was off tilt due to the issue. Playing through injuries, he compiled 438 yards on 40 catches with zero touchdowns in seven games played -- all by far career lows.

Authoring back-to-back first-team All-Pro seasons in 2018-2019, Thomas was a catch machine, leading the league in receptions in back-to-back years. He set the NFL's single-season reception record (149) in 2019 after signing a five-year $96.25 million extension.

As Brees' go-to target, Thomas was a slant maven, dominating defensive backs off the line of scrimmage and moving the chains with ease. The slant pass from Brees to Thomas was the most unstoppable play for a two-year run, particularly on third downs. The ankle injury wiped out much of the effectiveness of the combo last season.

The 2020 season marked a low point in Thomas' career, as it was the first time he didn't reach the 1,000-yard plateau. Slated to miss the start of the 2021 season, the All-Pro receiver could see two straight seasons of subpar results due to injury.

Related Content

news

Davante Adams, Packers at odds after breaking off long-term extension talks

After months of negotiations, star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ and Green Bay have broken off long-term extension talks with no current plans to resume them, Ian Rapoport reports. The two sides have found themselves in a bad place after the club's proposals did not involve Adams becoming the highest-paid wideout in the league.
news

Michael Irvin says vaccine comments weren't political: 'I only care about a ring'

Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin created a stir when he recently chastised non-vaccinated Dallas Cowboys players, saying they weren't doing everything they could to win a championship.
news

Ben Roethlisberger ready to tackle new offense, says arm feels 'fresher' this year

Last offseason, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was rehabbing from elbow surgery on his throwing arm. This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers QB is back to a normal routine, giving his arm more rest.
news

Fred Warner expects to blitz more under new 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

After becoming the NFL's highest-paid ILB, Fred Warner expects to bring a new element of his game under new 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
news

Roundup: Ex-Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin visiting Dolphins

Ex-Seahawks linebacker ﻿Shaquem Griffin﻿ is visiting the Miami Dolphins on Friday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
news

Buccaneers receive Super Bowl LV rings in private ceremony

The Buccaneers' offseason-long celebration added yet another shining moment on Thursday night.
news

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycling accident

Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp, who was hired this offseason as the Jets' passing game coordinator, passed away Thursday as the result of injuries sustained in a bicycling accident.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott focused on minimizing turnovers: 'I've never been a fumbler'

Ezekiel Elliott spent much of his offseason focusing on getting in excellent shape and improving his ball security. The Cowboys RB's down season in 2020 included a career-high six fumbles.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley, TE Kyle Rudolph to begin training camp on PUP list

Health concerns continue to plague Giants starters Saquon Barkley and Kyle Rudolph as the unified start to training camp quickly approaches.
news

Stephon Gilmore reports to Patriots camp, placed on PUP list

Stephon Gilmore was among the veterans who arrived for New England's training camp ahead of the team's official report date, Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Mike Giardi report. The Pro Bowl CB will begin camp on the physically unable to perform list.
news

NFL partnering with Hawk-Eye Innovations to improve replay

The NFL approved rules earlier this offseason that will increase communication between on-field officials, replay officials and the officiating department in New York. Now it's taking an additional step to make its review process more effective.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW