Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss start of 2021 season after undergoing ankle surgery

The new era of the New Orleans Saints hit a massive speed bump as we race toward the 2021 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that star receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery to repair the ligaments in his ankle in June, per sources informed of the situation.

Rapoport added that the roughly four-month recovery timetable could keep Thomas on the sideline weeks into the season. The Saints' bye comes in Week 6 after games versus Green Bay, Carolina, New England, New York Giants, and Washington.

Already preparing to usher in the post-Drew Brees era, the Saints' offense was projected to take a step back regardless of who won the starting QB battle, Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill﻿. Thomas' injury now makes life even harder on whichever quarterback swipes the job.

Despite the past two drafts having a boatload of high-end receiver talent, the Saints haven't sunk assets into the position early in either year -- 2021 seventh-rounder Kawaan Baker is the only WR they've selected. In addition, the salary cap-strapped Saints didn't upgrade the position in free agency either while losing Emmanuel Sanders.

With Thomas out to start the 2021 campaign, the Saints currently have Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris atop their receiving corps. After years of leaning on Thomas heavily, the Saints will start the season with the thinnest wideout group in the league.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added that in light of the Thomas news, the Saints have been checking in on available free-agent wide receivers, per sources informed of the situation. They could hold a few workouts in the coming days.

The news throws a twist into the QB battle as well. It's possible Sean Payton could elect to start the dual-threat Hill and run a ground-heavy offense. Thomas' absence would theoretically have a greater effect on an offense guided by a pocket-passer like Winston. With the Saints opening training camp on July 27, we'll see how much the injury affects Payton's plans.