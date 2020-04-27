2020 NFL Draft: Cowboys, Chargers cleaned up; Packers failed

Now this is a draft haul. Many evaluators, including NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah, had CeeDee Lamb as the top-rated receiver in this loaded WR class -- and Dallas stole him at No. 17. Never in a million years did I think the Oklahoma product would be there for Jerry Jones. Many teams will regret passing on him. One day before the draft, I had Lamb on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports," and the 6-foot-2, 198-pounder talked about his big-game savvy and how he loves having the spotlight on him. This guy is perfect for America's Team. And happy early birthday, Dak Prescott! The quarterback, who turns 27 in July, now has a scary-good receiving trio, with Lamb joining Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup -- and I think the rookie might end up being the best of the bunch. The Cowboys better lock up Prescott on a long-term deal ASAP, because the price is only going to go up with all this weaponry at his disposal.