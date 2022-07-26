Around the NFL

Veterans for 28 NFL teams report to training camp today 

Published: Jul 26, 2022 at 07:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Summertime is officially over for the NFL. It's time for training camp.

On Tuesday, veterans for 28 teams are set to report for training camp. By the end of the day, all 32 teams will officially be open, with practices starting in earnest.

Only the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams have fully reported before today. The Jags and Raiders are participating in the Hall of Fame Game, and the Rams and Bills kick off the regular season, necessitating their earlier report dates.

Rookies for most teams have reported, but eight clubs -- the Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Commanders -- have first-year players reporting alongside vets today. Likewise, quarterbacks and rehabbing players for several teams have already reported -- like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

With practices kicking into gear, it's time to get back to football.

This weekend the NFL will hold its second Back Together Saturday -- the league's latest tentpole event. NFL Network will provide 13 hours of live coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET, spanning all 32 teams.

Let the sprint to the 2022 NFL season begin.

news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on job security speculation: 'It's not a story. It's a media-driven narrative'

Despite winning 12 games and the NFC East division title, questions about Mike McCarthy's future in Dallas persist. Even before the Cowboys reported for training camp today, job security was the first question asked of the coach.

news

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers 'ready' for Trey Lance to take the reins, QB is 'made of the right stuff'

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has reiterated his readiness for second-year quarterback Trey Lance to take the reins as San Francisco heads into training camp, stating the young signal-caller is "made of the right stuff."

news

Two-time Super Bowl-winning WR Danny Amendola retires

Following 13 seasons with five teams, including winning a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Danny Amendola is calling it a career.

news

Packers extend contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst

The Packers have extended the contracts of head coach Matt LaFleur, GM Brian Gutekunst and executive vice president Russ Ball, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

news

Kyler Murray's new contract with Cardinals mandates 'four hours of independent study'

There is an addendum in Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's new contract that requires the Pro Bowler to "complete at least four hours of independent study," each week during the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

OT Orlando Brown Jr. will not report to Chiefs training camp

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was unable to strike a long-term deal with the Chiefs ahead of the deadline for franchise-tagged players, turning down Kansas City's best offer. Since Brown has yet to sign his tag tender, a holdout was expected and will soon become official.

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith set to hold out of training camp due to issues with contract

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive a contract extension offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule says that with four quarterbacks on his roster and both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as options for the starting job, he'll be looking to the quarterbacks' play in training camp to reveal which should be under center in Week 1.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

