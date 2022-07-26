Veterans for 28 NFL teams report to training camp today 

Summertime is officially over for the NFL. It's time for training camp.

On Tuesday, veterans for 28 teams are set to report for training camp. By the end of the day, all 32 teams will officially be open, with practices starting in earnest.

Only the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams have fully reported before today. The Jags and Raiders are participating in the Hall of Fame Game, and the Rams and Bills kick off the regular season, necessitating their earlier report dates.

Rookies for most teams have reported, but eight clubs -- the Panthers, Cowboys, Broncos, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Commanders -- have first-year players reporting alongside vets today. Likewise, quarterbacks and rehabbing players for several teams have already reported -- like Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

With practices kicking into gear, it's time to get back to football.

This weekend the NFL will hold its second Back Together Saturday -- the league's latest tentpole event. NFL Network will provide 13 hours of live coverage beginning at 9 a.m. ET, spanning all 32 teams.