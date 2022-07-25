Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs

Drafted: Round 1, No. 18 overall





At the moment, Burks is not in the same class as the player he’ll be charged with replacing in Tennessee, A.J. Brown. I’m not putting any rookies in Brown’s class just yet. That said, the departure of the Pro Bowl wideout, who was traded to the Eagles on draft day, opens a very real opportunity for Burks in Tennessee. He has outstanding size, strength and body control to win contested catches, and he’s extremely fluid and athletic with the ball in his hands. Burks can play outside but seems to excel from the slot, which should only endear him to quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tennessee is a run-first offensive unit, but Burks has the potential to get some of the gritty production that Brown was able to produce over the years.