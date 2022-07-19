Around the NFL

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

Published: Jul 19, 2022 at 12:14 PM
The New York Jets will wrap up signing their rookie class Tuesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that second-round running back Breece Hall is expected to sign his four-year rookie contract today, per a source informed of the plan. The team later announced Hall's signing.

Hall had been the last member of the Gang Green class unsigned as rookies reported for training camp today. Rapoport noted that Hall had been in the building all morning ahead of inking his deal.

The Jets traded up in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft to snag Hall with the No. 36 overall selection. Regarded as the best dual-threat back in the draft, Hall was the first running back selected in April.

Over three seasons at Iowa State, Hall generated 3,941 yards rushing and 50 rushing touchdowns. He also added 734 yards receiving on 82 receptions for six receiving scores. A first-team All-American in 2020 and 2021, Hall had 20 or more rushing TDs in each of those campaigns and ran for 1,400-plus yards in each season.

New York has big plans for Hall in his rookie season, pairing him with last year's fourth-rounder Michael Carter. Hall should be the ideal weapon out of the backfield for Zach Wilson on screens and check downs.

With his contract situation in the rearview, Hall is now fully ready to commence work ahead of training camp.

