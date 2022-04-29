Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Cats and dogs are getting along during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets and New York Giants executed a trade early in the second round Friday night. Gang Green traded the Nos. 38 and 146 (fifth round) pick to Big Blue in exchange for the No. 36 overall selection.

With the pick, the Jets snagged Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

The best dual-threat back in the draft, Hall is the first running back off the board this year.

Hall has the skill set to be a premium all-around back. He's able to absorb hits and push forward for hard yards when needed, but he can break off a big play, too. His pass protection is solid and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is terrific.

Over three seasons at Iowa State, Hall racked up 3,941 yards rushing and 50 rushing touchdowns to go with 734 yards receiving on 82 receptions for six receiving scores. A first-team All-American in 2020 and 2021, Hall had 20 or more rushing TDs in each of those campaigns and ran for 1,400-plus yards in each season, too.

Not regarded for his speed, Hall still ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pairing that with a 5-foot-11, 217-pound frame, Hall is very much the prototype for today's NFL running back.

The Jets leaped ahead of the Houston Texans, who needed a young RB to snag the top running back in the draft.

In New York, Hall pairs with 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter to form a dynamic young duo. Last year, the Jets'Jets' backfield was a turnstile due to injuries and ineffective play. Adding Hall brings a playmaker who should be an immediate security blanket for quarterback Zach Wilson.

Last year, Wilson eschewed the easy completion to try to take shots. This offseason, the young signal-caller has promised to play more within Mike LaFleur's offense in Year 2. Hall should immediately help with that plan, given his ability to catch the ball.