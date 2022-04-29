2022 NFL Draft

Jets trade up to select Iowa State RB Breece Hall in Round 2 of 2022 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 29, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cats and dogs are getting along during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets and New York Giants executed a trade early in the second round Friday night. Gang Green traded the Nos. 38 and 146 (fifth round) pick to Big Blue in exchange for the No. 36 overall selection.

With the pick, the Jets snagged Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

The best dual-threat back in the draft, Hall is the first running back off the board this year.

Hall has the skill set to be a premium all-around back. He's able to absorb hits and push forward for hard yards when needed, but he can break off a big play, too. His pass protection is solid and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield is terrific.

Over three seasons at Iowa State, Hall racked up 3,941 yards rushing and 50 rushing touchdowns to go with 734 yards receiving on 82 receptions for six receiving scores. A first-team All-American in 2020 and 2021, Hall had 20 or more rushing TDs in each of those campaigns and ran for 1,400-plus yards in each season, too.

Not regarded for his speed, Hall still ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. Pairing that with a 5-foot-11, 217-pound frame, Hall is very much the prototype for today's NFL running back.

The Jets leaped ahead of the Houston Texans, who needed a young RB to snag the top running back in the draft.

In New York, Hall pairs with 2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter to form a dynamic young duo. Last year, the Jets'Jets' backfield was a turnstile due to injuries and ineffective play. Adding Hall brings a playmaker who should be an immediate security blanket for quarterback Zach Wilson.

Last year, Wilson eschewed the easy completion to try to take shots. This offseason, the young signal-caller has promised to play more within Mike LaFleur's offense in Year 2. Hall should immediately help with that plan, given his ability to catch the ball.

Hall is a homerun threat out of the backfield. Adding the dynamic running back to go along with first-round receiver Garrett Wilson, the Jets injected playmaking to the offense in the first two rounds of the draft.

Related Content

news

Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.

Walker was the

news

2022 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Bucky Brooks breaks down Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. Follow along live!

news

Packers trade up to select North Dakota St. WR Christian Watson in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select wide receiver Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Buccaneers select Houston DL Logan Hall with first pick of second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Houston Cougars defensive end Logan Hall with the No. 33 overall pick to begin Friday's festivities in Las Vegas.

news

2022 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Friday ahead of Rounds 2, 3

Where Liberty quarterback Malik Willis ends up is one of the top storylines for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Find out what other draft buzz we're monitoring Friday.

news

Marquise Brown confirms he requested trade: 'It was just something I had to think about for myself'

While the trade that sent Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to the Cardinals was surprising to many, including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, it wasn't shocking for Brown, who confirmed Friday that he had requested a trade, which Baltimore granted.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Green Bay Packers select tight end Greg Dulcich in third round

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. In the third round, the Packers grab a new tight end for Aaron Rodgers.

news

2022 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: QBs Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all go in Round 2

With Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. And in this projection, we get a second-round quarterback run, with Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all coming off the board.

news

2022 NFL Draft research: Nine trades, six WRs taken in first 20 picks in record-breaking first round

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was a record-breaking evening of chaos, beginning with the culmination of Travon Walker's surprising ascent to No. 1 and concluding with Lewis Cine being selected at No. 32.

news

Georgia sets record with five defenders selected in first round of 2022 NFL Draft

Five Georgia defenders were selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, setting the record for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school in the common draft era (since 1967).

news

2022 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW