NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022

Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold





The Panthers talked up Darnold earlier this offseason as an improved signal-caller ready to make strides in Year 2 in Matt Rhule's system. Then they went out and traded for Mayfield. Actions speak louder than words. Team brass insists this will be an open competition, but it will take flawless play from Darnold in camp to win the gig. (Third-round pick Matt Corral and backup P.J. Walker figure to face even longer odds.) When healthy, Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been the superior quarterback to Darnold, drafted two picks later by the Jets. Darnold's propensity to take bad sacks, turn the ball over and miss the big plays has characterized his time in the NFL. Can he wipe all that out in one offseason? Mayfield isn't a perfect QB, but a change in surroundings should be good for the former Brown. The biggest impediment for Mayfield will be learning the playbook and building chemistry without spending a full offseason in Carolina.