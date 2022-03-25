Around the NFL

Cowboys WR James Washington left 'a lot of meat' on the bone in Pittsburgh

Published: Mar 25, 2022 at 08:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In four seasons in Pittsburgh, James Washington could never quite stand out from the crowd. The receiver would have games where he'd flash upside, but Washington never put it together consistently.

After signing a one-year deal in Dallas, Washington aims to prove he can be more than what he showed with the Steelers.

"I feel like with everything that transpired at Pittsburgh, I didn't really get to show my full self," Washington said Thursday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. "We had a crowded room at receiver. But nothing against anyone else, I feel like there's a lot of meat left on the bone. I didn't really get to fully develop myself and make strides like I wanted to.

"I'm going to take full advantage of this opportunity in Dallas. Do what I can so that they get 110% of me and I can reach my full potential."

In four years with the Steelers, Washington generated 114 catches for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns. The bulk of his production came in 2019 when he earned 735 yards on 44 catches with three TDs, averaging a whopping 16.7 yards per catch. In the other three seasons, Washington earned fewer than 400 yards receiving.

In 2021, Washington was mired in a rotation. He played more than 50 percent of the snaps in just five games and saw fewer than 45 percent of the reps in his final seven games with Pittsburgh, including the postseason.

The 25-year-old with speed to burn, who flashed playmaking ability when given a chance, believes he has more room to grow.

"I want to grow my game to be who I was in college, because I feel like who I was in college is who I'm meant to be," Washington said. "I want to be that downfield threat, that physical guy, get involved in the run game. I want to do everything."

With ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ traded to Cleveland and ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ signing in Miami, there is an opening in Dallas for Washington to shine as an every-down player alongside ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿. On a one-year, prove-it deal, Washington is in a place where he should finally have a chance to prove he's more than a rotational filler.

Related Content

news

Tyreek Hill might challenge new Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle to race

Tyreek Hill joins a Dolphins offense already boasting a speedster in second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle﻿. Before a track meet breaks out on the gridiron, Hill might challenge his new teammate to a race to establish speed superiority.
news

DK Metcalf: 'It's my time in Seattle' to lead with Russell Wilson, Bobby Wagner gone

DK Metcalf was shocked by quarterback Russell Wilson being traded and linebacker Bobby Wagner being cut, but the Seahawks wideout said he knows he'll have to step up and be a leader.
news

Former Saints QB Trevor Siemian agrees to two-year deal with Bears

Former Broncos, Jets and Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Bears, his agent announced.  
news

New Buccaneer Logan Ryan on intercepting teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot: 'I'm sure he remembers'

Logan Ryan intercepted former teammate Tom Brady's last pass as a Patriot. Now they're back together with the Buccaneers and Ryan says, "the No. 1 thing about coming here was winning a championship." 
news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
news

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 24

The Eagles agreed to terms with defensive end ﻿Derek Barnett﻿ on a two-year deal, the team announced. See who else was signed or released during Thursday's free agency action.
news

Chiefs signing former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to 3-year, $30M deal

The Chiefs are signing former Packers wide receiver ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ to a three-year, $30 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. MVS will receive $18 million in the first two years and the deal has incentives to reach a max of $36 million. 
news

Demarcus Lawrence 'blessed with the opportunity' to be a Cowboy for life

Demarcus Lawrence speaks on an eventful offseason in Dallas which nearly saw the longtime Cowboys DE depart before signing a three-year extension.
news

Second grand jury considering criminal complaint against Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury is considering evidence in a criminal complaint against Deshaun Waston alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer of the complainant, told The New York Times on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW