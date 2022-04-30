Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

Dean didn't start a game at Georgia, but he was still a crucial cog in the Bulldogs' ascent to the national championship.

Earning a 91.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that led all FBS linebackers (with at least 100 defensive snaps), Dean was a model of versatility. The Butkus Award winner for the nation's top linebacker, Dean had 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) during a stellar junior campaign. He's undersized at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, but his do-it-all ability and instincts have made up for any size concerns so far.