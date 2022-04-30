Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

Nakobe Dean should've been long gone by the time pick No. 83 arrived.
Instead, he was still there for the taking, and the Eagles did not shy away. Philadelphia chose the Georgia linebacker in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday.
Dean was widely seen as a surefire first-round pick, but as is often the case with the annual player selection process, Dean became the notable player to fall out of the first round. Then he fell out of the second round, raising plenty of eyebrows, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported teams were concerned with a pectoral injury on which Dean declined surgery and a meniscus issue.
The medical worries weren't enough to prevent the Eagles from selecting Dean -- and satisfying the request of well-known Eagles fan and podcaster Giovanni:
Dean didn't start a game at Georgia, but he was still a crucial cog in the Bulldogs' ascent to the national championship.
Earning a 91.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that led all FBS linebackers (with at least 100 defensive snaps), Dean was a model of versatility. The Butkus Award winner for the nation's top linebacker, Dean had 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) during a stellar junior campaign. He's undersized at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, but his do-it-all ability and instincts have made up for any size concerns so far.
Perhaps most importantly, the selection of Dean provides the Eagles with a much-needed reinforcement at linebacker. If he can prove he's healthy and still the same player he was for the national champion Bulldogs in 2021, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman might end up looking like a genius for this selection. The biggest hurdle now for Dean is proving the medical concerns were overblown.