Around the NFL

Matt Rhule expects Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold's play to make QB decision for him in 2022

Published: Jul 25, 2022 at 03:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Matt Rhule's seat is warm, and his quarterback room is full.

The latter is a good thing for the Panthers head coach. After spending the 2021 season battling through Sam Darnold's struggles -- both in performance and health -- Rhule now has another option under center entering 2022.

Baker Mayfield arrived via trade as the ideal choice at quarterback, but Rhule's staff isn't just going to hand him the job. In fact, Rhule isn't going to be the one anointing Mayfield the starter at all, at least not according to the coach.

"To me, my job is not to pick the starting quarterback," Rhule said Monday. "The players will do that with the way they play. My job is to make sure that we have really good players in the room, which we do, and make sure that they have opportunities. So it'll be a fun ride and when we know we'll know."

With the Mayfield trade, Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer have at least accomplished the player acquisition part of Rhule's ideal scenario. Now, according to the coach, it's up to the two to make Rhule's decision for him with their training camp competition.

Once that's settled, Rhule's attention will shift toward finding the success that has eluded his Panthers for the majority of his tenure. Carolina showed glimpses of legitimate contention in 2021 via a 3-0 start to the campaign, but things quickly fell apart. The Panthers won just two of their final 14 games, ending the year with seven straight losses.

That won't fly in 2022, but almost anything could be better than what the Panthers produced offensively last year. Carolina finished 30th in total offense, 29th in passing and 20th in rushing. Three different quarterbacks -- Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker -- attempted at least 65 passes, and none finished with a positive touchdown-to-interception ratio or cracked 60 in completion percentage.

This offense was also forced to find a way to move the football without its best weapon, running back Christian McCaffrey, who missed a significant amount of time for a second straight season due to injury. The Panthers are hoping that doesn't happen a third time.

"This year, I expect to win. I want to win," Rhule said. "I've never had, going into the season saying 'Oh I want to win this many games and keep my job.' I'm not doing that, man. I want to win at the highest level, just like Christian does, just like (linebacker) Shaq (Thompson) does, just like everybody in this organization does, and that's why I woke up today ready to go, excited to go, excited to be here, and I like where we're at."

Mayfield should provide an upgrade. Even in an injury-riddled, distraction-filled season in Cleveland, Mayfield still finished with a 60.5 completion percentage and a 17-13 TD-INT ratio. The Browns only won eight games, but that was still three more than Carolina's total.

Mayfield came at a cheap price: a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. He has just one year left on his deal, but he has a point to prove and an enlarged chip on his shoulder. He's also had an offseason to get healthy.

While Rhule said the players will make his decision under center for him, the answer already appears to be obvious -- even if he won't acknowledge it at this point.

Related Content

news

Bears LB Roquan Smith not participating in training camp until he receives reasonable contract extension offer

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith won't be participating in training camp when veterans report on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Smith has yet to receive a contract extension offer "he would remotely consider," per Rapoport.

news

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

news

Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters Monday that running back James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on the team's PUP list.

news

Zac Taylor: Bengals 'know we're not going to surprise anybody' in 2022

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the football world throughout their run to Super Bowl LVI. Head coach Zac Taylor recently said that the team knows they're "not going to surprise anybody" this season.

news

Matthew Stafford back throwing as Rams open training camp: 'Definitely knocking some rust off'

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford didn't throw during offseason work this spring as he dealt with an elbow issue. But he was back on the field Sunday as L.A. kicked off training camp.

news

Rams decide to keep CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) off PUP list to begin training camp

Although the Los Angeles Rams initially expected that cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) would be placed on the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, head coach Sean McVay announced he was cleared in a limited fashion.

news

Cardinals unveil alternate black helmet to be worn in three games during 2022 season

Arizona unveiled its alternate helmet for the 2022 season on Sunday, describing it on the team's social media as a "galactic black, firescotch shell." The club will wear its alternate helmet for one preseason game and two regular-season contests.

news

Bills safety Jordan Poyer avoiding holdout amid contract dispute: 'I want to be here'

Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer expressed his desire to play in Buffalo by showing up to training camp amid a contract dispute.

news

Texans rookie WR John Metchie diagnosed with leukemia, unlikely to play in 2022 season

John Metchie III is unlikely to play his rookie season after being diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia, the Texans wide receiver announced Sunday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW