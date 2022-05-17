Around the NFL

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Raheem Mostert (knee): 'I know his expectations are to play Week 1'

Published: May 17, 2022 at 07:34 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Thirty-second, 22nd and 30th are the Miami Dolphins' ranks in rushing yards in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Running the ball has been an arduous endeavor for the Fins offense and new head coach Mike McDaniel seems quite intent on changing that.

With Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin already in the running backs room, the Dolphins have added former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds, former Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots rusher Sony Michel and former San Francisco 49ers speedster Raheem Mostert.

It is the latter who McDaniel is likely most familiar with as both had been with the Niners organization for years prior to venturing east to Miami.

McDaniel knows just how explosive Mostert can be, but he also knows his injury history and that's why excitement must be tempered as Mostert continues on his road back from knee surgery.

"I know his expectations are to play Week 1 and we are not going to rush it," McDaniel said Tuesday, via team transcript. "He's come too far to have a setback, so he's just diligently working day-in and day-out. But when he's ready, he'll be on the field for sure."

Mostert's 2021 campaign lasted all of one game, as a cartilage injury requited surgery and forced him to miss the final 16 games of the year -- and the playoffs. Thus, McDaniel isn't exaggerating when he says Mostert has come too far for a setback.

Mostert first joined San Francisco in 2016, while McDaniel joined the organization in 2017 as run game coordinator.

Under the guise of McDaniel, Mostert had his finest career season in 2019 during the Niners' march to the Super Bowl. Mostert tallied a career-high 772 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Then came an iconic performance in the NFC Championship Game when Mostert exploded for a title-game record 220 yards rushing to go along with four touchdowns in a dismantling of the Green Bay Packers.

Having signed a one-year deal with Miami, Mostert will look to revisit his prior form following back-to-back campaigns of injury woes as he's combined to play in only nine games over the last two seasons.

Of note is that when Mostert shined for the 49ers in 2019, while he was the team's leading rusher, he was one of three San Francisco backs with more than 500 yards on the ground. The backfield stable assembled in Miami certainly has that potential and more, with Gaskin, Edmonds, Mostert and Michel having each churned out seasons with at least 500 yards on the ground.

"I think one thing that's unique about that particular room is no one shies away from competition," McDaniel said. "Everybody in there is excited for the offense, for the opportunities and wants the best man to win and aren't backing away from that."

Mostert has the potential to be the gamebreaker out of the bunch, but there's no rush to get him back, as it would seem slow and steady is the approach with the RB in the hopes of him being fast and spectacular in the 2022 season.

Related Content

news

Tyler Higbee on missing Rams' Super Bowl win due to injury: 'Getting a ring made it all better'

Tyler Higbee is still recovering from a knee injury – right along with the sting of missing out on contributing on the field to his Rams' Super Bowl LVI triumph. Getting a little jewelry has remedied some of his ills in that regard, however.

news

Former Bears RB Tarik Cohen tore Achilles during workout Tuesday

Tarik Cohen, who was released roughly two months prior by the Bears, tore his Achilles while working out Tuesday during a training session that he was live-streaming on his Instagram account, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'not going to accept losing' in 2022 after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace, but he hasn't let go of his team's heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow spoke with reporters on Tuesday and made one point very clear: He's not content with how the 2021 season ended for his Bengals.

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

news

Kevin Stefanski elated to add rookie WR David Bell to Browns offense: 'We need to get this guy'

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he's had his eye on former Purdue receiver David Bell since he first sat down to study the 2022 class, and was thrilled when Cleveland spent the 99th-overall selection on him.

news

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Speaking Monday, Hall of Fame QB and new "Monday Night Football" co-host Troy Aikman believes Carson Wentz has a "defining season" ahead of him with the Washington Commanders.

news

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW