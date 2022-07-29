Eleven NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in training camp/preseason: Each position's must-see newbie

Bill Belichick has a knack for developing unheralded cornerbacks on the island, including J.C. Jackson, who left the Patriots this offseason to sign a monster free-agent deal with the Chargers. A big-time recruit out of Long Beach Poly High School, Jones actually began his college career at USC. But after a breakout sophomore season, he was ruled academically ineligible and then was arrested for breaking into a restaurant after hours. Eventually, he landed at Arizona State. The raw talent has never been in question, with Jones possessing the speed, quickness and instincts to excel in the Patriots' man-heavy defense. If he masters the fundamentals and adheres to the disciplined principles of the scheme, Jones could become the next diamond in the rough in New England's secondary.