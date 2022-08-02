Jaguars' Travis Etienne among running backs poised for Year 2 breakout in 2022

Year 1: 17 games | 203 att | 903 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 4 rush TDs | 43 rec | 316 rec yds | 3 rec TDs





Williams and backfield mate Melvin Gordon each had exactly 203 carries last season and were the only teammate duo to each have at least 900 rush yards. While Denver re-signed Gordon to a one-year deal this offseason, I believe Williams will be the primary rusher in 2022. The second-year back is able to break tackles with his low center of gravity, footwork and powerful leg drive. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams recorded 63 forced missed tackles on his 203 attempts -- behind only Jonathan Taylor's 66 on 332 carries -- and amassed 694 rush yards after contact (eighth-most in the league). That's an average of 3.4 yards after contact per carry. When you consider those numbers, it's a bit baffling that he didn't see a heavier workload. Expect Williams to get at least 60 more opportunities to run the ball than he did last season.





And I still expect Williams to be involved in the pass game, much like how Marshawn Lynch was used with now-Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Seattle. Lynch could be a weapon in the pass game, with Wilson checking down to the bruiser or using him on bubble screens. Williams and Gordon should see plenty of those opportunities, even with a talented group of wide receivers in Denver.