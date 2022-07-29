Overshadowed by Russell Wilson-infused offense, Broncos' defense still poised to set tone in Denver

The Broncos spent last season with former head coach Vic Fangio leading a team that excelled at stifling opponents and struggled to put the ball in the end zone. (Denver ranked 23rd in the league in scoring at 19.7 points per game.) This year's version of the Broncos should be capable of unleashing all the potential this organization has steadily built. This is critical because that defense will be dealing with an AFC West that is stacked with dynamic quarterbacks and explosive offenses. As much as the Broncos will need all those points that Wilson and his offensive teammates should generate, they're going to need those same stops that Simmons wanted at various points last season, when this team finished with its fifth straight losing record at 7-10. In fact, Hackett hired defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero partly because Evero's philosophies include some influences from Fangio. Evero -- who spent the last five seasons as a secondary coach with the Los Angeles Rams and also is a former UC Davis teammate of Hackett's -- also has ties to other respected defensive minds, including Monte Kiffin, Wade Phillips and Dom Capers (who's a senior defensive assistant for the Broncos).

"He's been with all those guys, and I wanted this defense because it's the hardest defense for me to attack. It always has been," Hackett said. "At the same time, some of the weaknesses we've exposed, I wanted to make sure I had somebody who could make adjustments. So not only is he somebody I love and respect, but he's got the man-to-man (schemes) of Wade Phillips, the pressures of Dom Capers, the Cover 2 from Monte Kiffin. He's got an unbelievable knowledge of all that stuff."

"(Rams defensive coordinator) Raheem Morris is a big mentor of mine, and he used to always say the best coaches are the best thieves," Evero said. "I don't know if there are a lot of original ideas. You use your experiences to make you better in the future and that's what I try to do. You try to gain all that knowledge and experience, but when you have your opportunity, it's still about the players. It's still about putting them in position to do what they do best."

Evero has a straightforward expectation for this defense. He wants physicality, great effort and a unit that attacks the football. What he'll also need is the availability of his two best pass rushers: outside linebackers Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory. Both players are disruptive when on the field. The problem is that both have missed a lot of games, and Gregory -- who signed a five-year, $70 million deal after seven years in Dallas, some of which were marred by drug suspensions -- is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Chubb hasn't hidden his frustration with the way his last three seasons have played out, as he's missed 24 of 49 games during that span.