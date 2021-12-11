Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

One of the few bright spots for the New York Jets is being shelved.

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore was placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, the team announced on Saturday. Moore will miss at least the next three games while on IR.

Moore had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints but coach Robert Saleh had expressed optimism he would be available to play despite not practicing all week.

Saturday's development is devastating to a an already short-handed Jets offense. Earlier this week, the Jets lost WR Corey Davis for the season after undergoing core muscle surgery. Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ was declared out for this week, which thins out a RB corps already without rookie Michael Carter, who was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.