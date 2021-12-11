Around the NFL

Jets rookie WR Elijah Moore (quad) placed on injured reserve

Published: Dec 11, 2021 at 04:52 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

One of the few bright spots for the New York Jets is being shelved.

Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore was placed on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury, the team announced on Saturday. Moore will miss at least the next three games while on IR.

Moore had been listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints but coach Robert Saleh had expressed optimism he would be available to play despite not practicing all week.

Saturday's development is devastating to a an already short-handed Jets offense. Earlier this week, the Jets lost WR Corey Davis for the season after undergoing core muscle surgery. Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ was declared out for this week, which thins out a RB corps already without rookie Michael Carter, who was placed on injured reserve two weeks ago.

Moore leads the Jets in every receiving category with 43 receptions for 538 yards and 5 touchdowns in 11 games played this season. Without the second-round pick, the Jets will trot out WRs ﻿Keelan Cole﻿, ﻿Jamison Crowder﻿ and ﻿Denzel Mims﻿ as the leading trio for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the foreseeable future.

