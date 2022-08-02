Best team fits for notable remaining NFL free agents: Odell Beckham Jr. to the Baltimore Ravens?

With Marquise Brown relocating to Arizona via draft-day trade, the Ravens' receiver group lacks proven options, to say the least. The top three wideouts alongside elite tight end Mark Andrews? Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, who have a combined total of 1,204 career receiving yards. I can't believe Baltimore is heading into the season with this group of WRs. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said last week that Lamar Jackson is throwing as well as he's ever seen him throw, but the former MVP needs more weapons. I know the Rams want OBJ back, but he could be the missing piece in Baltimore, someone who could help Jackson take the next step as a passer. Beckham is recovering from an ACL tear suffered in the Super Bowl. But with the Ravens boasting an exceptional run game and tight end, Beckham could play a role like he had with the Rams last season -- one in which he doesn't have to be The Guy, but can contribute as a big-play threat who consistently moves the chains.