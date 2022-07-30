Around the NFL

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Published: Jul 30, 2022 at 10:51 AM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered the first major injury of 2022 training camps when they lost iron-man center Ryan Jensen to a significant and potentially season-ending knee injury this week.

The team's mission is to find his replacement on the roster, and it's down to two internal candidates.

"It will be between [Robert] Hainsey and Nick Leverett right now," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

Combined, they have fewer than 100 regular-season snaps between them. Hainsey, Tampa Bay's third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, saw mop-up action in nine games late last season.

Leverett, who was undrafted out of Rice in the 2020 draft class, appeared in two games last season, with the majority of his snaps coming as a replacement for an injured Aaron Stinnie in the Bucs' Week 12 win over the Colts last year.

"Both of them have played it," Bowles said. "It will be a tough battle going in. Both of them are very smart, both are very tough. It's better to happen now than in the middle of the season so these guys can get some practice reps and prepare for it. I think either one of them will be fine."

The only starting center Tom Brady has worked with in Tampa, Jensen has started 81 consecutive games and has only missed a handful of snaps the past five seasons combined. He had interest as a free agent from both the Bengals and Steelers but returned to Tampa on three-year, $39 million deal this offseason that included $23 million guaranteed.

Interestingly, neither Hainsey nor Leverett played center in college. Hainsey was almost exclusively a right tackle for Notre Dame, while Leverett played mostly left tackle and left guard for the Owls.

If you're a Bucs fan in need of the bright side, Brady operated at a very high level in New England for many years with centers with similar or less-impressive pedigrees, from Day 3 picks such as Dan Koppen, Bryan Stork and Ted Karras to undrafted players such as Ryan Wendell and David Andrews.

Although Bowles admitted the team could look for help outside the organization to bolster the position, the first crack for starting duties might go to Hainsey, who saw limited action at center a year ago.

"His film study is outstanding," Bowles said of Hainsey. "He's been a tough guy. He comes from Notre Dame, he's very smart, he can see defenses, he can help the quarterback that way. He can help the offensive line. He's diligent about it and he wants to be good. There's not a day he doesn't come in and watch tape. So it's just a matter of putting it on tape and getting a chance to play."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Trevor Lawrence says Travis Etienne is 'in better shape' than ever after injury

Jaguars teammates Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne have been on the same sideline for half a decade, but the QB has never seen the RB quite like this. Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

news

DK Metcalf admits to bluffing Seahawks in negotiations before new deal struck

As the ink dried on his new contract extension, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to let the cat out of the bag: He bluffed his team in negotiations.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: Mason Rudolph has 'a great shot' at winning QB job

The assumption heading into Steelers training camp was Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett would battle for the starting quarterback job. But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't ruling out Mason Rudolph from swiping the gig.

news

Todd Bowles says Russell Gage standing out in Bucs' crowded WR room: 'I don't think we've covered him yet'

The Buccaneers' signing of Julio Jones garnered most of the attention at the start of training camp, but the other former Falcon that Tampa Bay added this offseason is earning early praise. Coach Todd Bowles singled out Russell Gage for a strong start to camp.

news

Seahawks' Jamal Adams sustains broken finger, will wear special cast for games

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams sustained a broken finger during a recent practice and is likely to undergo surgery following the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Ravens OC Greg Roman: This training camp is best I've 'ever seen' Lamar Jackson throw

Lamar Jackson's new physique is already wowing Ravens coaches. Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Friday that this is the best he's "ever seen" Jackson throw the football.

news

Texans coach Lovie Smith has John Metchie address team following rookie's leukemia diagnosis

Texans coach Lovie Smith found it appropriate to have WR John Metchie open training camp with a speech following the rookie's recent cancer diagnosis.

news

Ryan Kerrigan, Washington's all-time sacks leader, retires after 11 seasons in NFL

Ryan Kerrigan, who holds the Washington franchise career sack record, announced he has retired from the NFL after 11 seasons.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia taking control of Patriots offense

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday that it's "looking like" Matt Patricia will be the Patriots' offensive play-caller, but Bill Belichick is also getting in on the action. Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW