NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Maurice Hurst's NFL journey has already been a trying one, and it didn't get any easier with Saturday's news.

The defensive tackle suffered a torn biceps during practice Friday and will likely miss the 2022 season, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday.

Hurst made his way to San Francisco in 2021, appearing in just two games for the 49ers after playing in double-digit contests in his first three seasons spent with the Raiders. His career began with a disappointing development that was completely out of his control when a heart condition diagnosis forced him out of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and tanked his draft stock from the first round all the way down to Day 3.

Hurst ended up going to the Raiders via a fifth-round pick and ended up assuming a rotational role with the Silver and Black, starting in 17 of 40 games played before the Raiders released him in the 2021 offseason. His in-season arrival in San Francisco saw him do enough to earn a second contract with the 49ers.