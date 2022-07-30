NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Around the NFL

Published: Jul 30, 2022 at 01:14 PM
Maurice Hurst's NFL journey has already been a trying one, and it didn't get any easier with Saturday's news.

The defensive tackle suffered a torn biceps during practice Friday and will likely miss the 2022 season, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Saturday.

Hurst made his way to San Francisco in 2021, appearing in just two games for the 49ers after playing in double-digit contests in his first three seasons spent with the Raiders. His career began with a disappointing development that was completely out of his control when a heart condition diagnosis forced him out of the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine and tanked his draft stock from the first round all the way down to Day 3.

Hurst ended up going to the Raiders via a fifth-round pick and ended up assuming a rotational role with the Silver and Black, starting in 17 of 40 games played before the Raiders released him in the 2021 offseason. His in-season arrival in San Francisco saw him do enough to earn a second contract with the 49ers.

That second season in the Bay Area ends before it ever truly began.

INJURIES

  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bryan Edwards left Saturday's practice with an apparent arm injury. Head coach Arthur Smith said he did not believe "it was that bad."
  • Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury, coach Sean McDermott confirmed to reporters. Hyde suffered the injury in Friday's practice.
  • Denver Broncos cornerback K'Waun Williams pulled up during practice and went to the locker room to be evaluated for an apparent leg injury.
  • Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson left practice Saturday with a quadriceps injury. Chiefs running Jerick McKinnon told reporters Saturday he underwent sports hernia surgery this offseason.

ROSTER MOVES

  • The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday the signing of cornerback Jordan Miller.
  • Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper was activated off the non-football illness list and returned to practice.
  • The Washington Commanders signed offensive linemen Rashod Hill and Alex Akingbulu and release offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel.

