Around the NFL

Bucs' Brady 'heartbroken' by Jensen's knee injury, expects Hainsey to 'go earn' starting center job

Published: Aug 01, 2022 at 01:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Tom Brady will enter his 23rd professional season without his starting center.

It's not ideal for any quarterback, much less one attempting to win yet another Super Bowl, but it's the legend's reality as the calendar turns to August. He and his Buccaneers teammates are still processing the news with the hope Ryan Jensen's replacement, second-year lineman Robert Hainsey, can fill in effectively.

"He's worked really hard," Brady said of Hainsey on Monday. "Heartbroken with happened to Ryan (Jensen). That will take a little time, but [Hainsey's] gotta step into the job and do a great job. He's worked last year and really [earned] the trust of a lot of people. He's gotta go earn it. So, like all of us, it's not what you did, how hard you worked in the offseason, it's how good of a football player are you. It's to be determined for all of us."

Tampa Bay lost Jensen -- a tough center who ranked in the upper half of players at his position in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Reference -- to a knee injury suffered during training camp last week. Jensen's production with the title-contending Buccaneers earned him his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021, but his departure leaves a void Hainsey will be tasked with filling in an ever-important 2022 campaign.

Hainsey appeared in nine games as a rookie in 2021, playing a small handful of offensive and special teams snaps. The former Notre Dame tackle spent his time on offense at center, but never saw more than 10 offensive snaps in a single game.

With the remainder of camp ahead, Hainsey will have the benefit of getting his feet beneath him and he'll certainly have quality teammates pushing him to improve before the season kicks off.

"I think it is going to be huge," right tackle Tristan Wirfs said recently, via JoeBucsFan.com. "Still, for me, going against Shaq (Barrett) every day, Shaq is an incredible edge rusher. I'm seeing all of his moves every day. He gets me [some plays] and I get him [some plays].

"With Hainsey seeing (Akiem) Hicks and (Vita) Vea, you are not going to find two bigger, better interior guys in the league. So he is getting the best work he can possibly get. It's just going to help him be prepared for when that time comes."

That time will come in September. The Buccaneers will hope he'll be ready for the bright lights by then.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray tests positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray won't be on the practice field for at least the next five days after testing positive for COVID-19, coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday.

news

Allen Lazard: Potential to be Packers' No. 1 receiver adds 'a little fuel to that fire'

Poised to become the Packers No. 1 wide receiver following the departure of Davante Adams, Allen Lazard says the added pressure to perform has him highly motivated in 2022.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 1

The Panthers announced Monday that second-year CB Jaycee Horn (foot) was activated from the PUP list. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Patriots TE Hunter Henry: Addition of WR DeVante Parker takes 'a little pressure off everybody else'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry describes the early impact of newly acquired wideout DeVante Parker, and how it is taking pressure off everyone else on the offense.

news

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday.

news

Chiefs OT Orlando Brown to report to camp, play under franchise tag

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown will report to training camp Monday and play this season under the franchise tag, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

news

Lions' Dan Campbell 'buying stock' in WR Josh Reynolds: 'I call him the praying mantis'

Lions head coach is bullish on Josh Reynolds this year, describing the wide receiver as a "praying mantis" and "spider of death" that could have a big year.

news

Ruling in Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing expected on Monday

A ruling in Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing is expected to come on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday afternoon.

news

49ers, WR Deebo Samuel agree to three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million

The San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $73.5 million with $58.1 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL community mourns passing of NBA legend Bill Russell

Universally recognized as one of the most accomplished athletes in professional sports history, NBA legend Bill Russell died Sunday. The NFL community mourned the loss of a sports icon.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW