Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers on his new-look WR group: 'I like the guys that we got'

Published: Jul 30, 2022 at 02:52 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Aaron Rodgers might not be as concerned about his wide receivers as many Green Bay Packers fans seem to be.

Rodgers was asked Saturday about his receiving group in light of the loss of Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason in a franchise-changing deal. The quarterback doesn't appear daunted by the challenge of establishing new targets in this offense.

"I like the guys that we got," Rodgers said Saturday on Training Camp: Back Together Saturday. "Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion's share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there's gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it's a matter of who's going to be in those situations to make those plays."

One incumbent who appears poised for a big role is Allen Lazard, who finished last season strong and ended 2021 with eight touchdown catches. After joking earlier this week about both Adams and Lazard being future Hall of Famers, Rodgers turned serious about his clear expectations for Lazard -- in a contract season for the receiver, no less.

"Obviously, Allen Lazard is going to step into the No. 1 role," Rodgers said, "and I think it's going to be a very seamless transition for him as a primary blocker and kind of a niche guy for us, to get an opportunity to get more throws, be No. 1 in the progression more often."

There also could be help from the Packers' two WR draft picks, second-rounder Christian Watson and fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs. Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list, with Rodgers saying he expects him back "in a few weeks."

In his absence, Doubs has been one of the early standouts of camp, making several impressive catches, according to practice observers. Although Rodgers hasn't traditionally leaned on rookies heavily, Doubs clearly has made a positive early impression.

"Romeo Doubs has had a really nice start to the camp," Rodgers said. "He's been getting a lot of attention based on some of the plays that he's made. I like the approach. Very understated kid, very humble kid from kind of inner city L.A., made his way to Nevada.

"I was sitting with him at lunch the other day and really just marveling. It's surprising how many teams passed on him. Whatever reason it was, we all feel really good about Romeo and the start he's gotten off to."

Rodgers also threw bones to his longtime running mate, Randall Cobb, whom Rodgers thinks is "still an excellent slot receiver," and free-agent signing Sammy Watkins, whom Rodgers said "has a lot of experience" and also "a lot to prove."

"I think those guys are a little more dangerous because they have so much more to play for," Rodgers said.

But right when the warm fuzzies were flowing, Rodgers dropped a pretty big caveat: The Packers haven't even had full-contact practice yet.

"The great equalizer -- I've said it many times, I'm sure you feel the same way -- is pads," he said. "When we put the pads on next week, then we'll see how good we are up front, how confident we are outside, and I think you're gonna see how good our defense can be as well."

We also could find out then if Rodgers is as confident in his reshaped receiver group as he seems to be in the early camp days.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL training camps: 10 things we learned from 'Back Together Saturday'

From the Dolphins to the Lions, here's 10 things we learned from "Back Together Saturday," via NFL.com's Nick Shook.

news

Aaron Donald would not have returned if Sean McVay wasn't Rams HC: 'Want to continue building my legacy with him'

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had retirement rumors follow him into the offseason, and he shared on "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" that he wouldn't have suited up if head coach Sean McVay didn't return, as well.

news

Chiefs' Frank Clark credits diet changes, no more drinking for helping him this offseason

Frank Clark and the Chiefs restructured his contract to a two-year, $29 million deal this offseason, ensuring his return to the team. But it was predated by a heart-to-heart chat between Clark and head coach Andy Reid in which Reid "flat out" told Clark he wasn't playing at the level he needed to be.

news

Steelers announce Heath Miller, three other Pittsburgh legends as 2022 Hall of Honor class

The Steelers announced the addition of Heath Miller, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Myron Cope to their Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh's "Back Together Saturday" Celebration.

news

Jerry Jones on Cowboys running backs: Ezekiel Elliott's 'gotta be our feature'

Ezekiel Elliott is facing a pivotal 2022 season in Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledge the importance of Tony Pollard to their offense, but pointed out that Elliott needs to be the featured back.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, July 30

Niners defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (biceps) is likely to miss all of the 2022 season, while Bills safety Micah Hyde is day to day with a hip/glute injury.

news

Training Camp Buzz: QB Josh Allen willing to scuffle with Bills defense; Miles Sanders still Eagles' RB1

Is there anything to make out of Miles Sanders recent work with the second unit in Philadelphia? Just who is the fastest player on the Dolphins offense? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

news

Buccaneers plan to look at internal replacements for injured center Ryan Jensen

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Friday that the team plans to go to either Robert Hainsey or Nick Leverett to replace injured center Ryan Jensen.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney enjoying 'more open' offense under new coach Brian Daboll

It's early in training camp, but New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney is already digging the new offense under coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka more than last year's system.

news

DK Metcalf admits to bluffing Seahawks in negotiations before new deal struck

As the ink dried on his new contract extension, Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was able to let the cat out of the bag: He bluffed his team in negotiations.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada: Mason Rudolph has 'a great shot' at winning QB job

The assumption heading into Steelers training camp was Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett would battle for the starting quarterback job. But offensive coordinator Matt Canada isn't ruling out Mason Rudolph from swiping the gig.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW