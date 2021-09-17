Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Miami Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week.

Coach Brian Flores said Fuller would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter.

Fuller is coming off suspension, which caused him to miss Week 1. The receiver did not practice Thursday.

It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.

"One day at a time. He has my support," Flores said Friday, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "Things happen. When they happen, they're not part of normal every day. It's a surprise from that standpoint. He's dealing with it. We'll support him."

Fuller signed with Miami this offseason to add another speed option on the outside. Finally healthy in 2020, Fuller was off to a blazing start, catching 53 passes for 879 yards and eight TDs -- all career highs -- in 11 games before he was hit with a PED suspension.

His debut with the Dolphins will have to wait.