2022 NFL training camps: First-stringers who could lose starting jobs

The assumption has been that Jones would be on a one-year trial with new coach Brian Daboll before the team figured out its long-term direction at quarterback. But is it possible that Jones doesn’t even begin this season as the starter? Tyrod Taylor never played for Daboll in Buffalo, but that doesn’t mean Taylor couldn’t win the job if the Giants’ new leadership decides that Jones isn’t the long-term answer -- and presumably never will be.





After inheriting a flawed roster and messy salary-cap situation, Daboll has already hinted there could be growing pains this year. The smart money remains on Jones getting a shot to prove he can still be the starter, but the Giants could opt to pull a stunner and turn to Taylor -- especially if reports of the Giants’ offense struggling mightily in camp keep up. A Jones benching would be the most surprising development of any of the potential demotions mentioned in this piece. Stranger things have happened, though, and perhaps Daboll's patience will wear thin if Jones' turnover woes (his 49 giveaways -- including a league-high 20 fumbles lost -- since 2019 are tied for third-most) persist.