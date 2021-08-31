Around the NFL

Cardinals place CB Malcolm Butler on reserved/retired list

Published: Aug 31, 2021 at 05:48 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Malcolm Butler's fresh start in Arizona has been put on pause indefinitely, if not permanently.

The Cardinals placed Butler on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Butler joined Arizona in the spring on a one-year, $3.25 million deal (worth up to $6 million with incentives) and was expected to start opposite ﻿Byron Murphy﻿ in the role vacated by the departure of Patrick Peterson. Butler had fulfilled that expectation through training camp and most of the preseason before a personal situation caused him to leave the team and consider retirement.

Arizona's official placement of Butler on the reserve/retired list doesn't mean Butler is officially done, but preserves the team's rights to his services while allocating the roster spot Butler would have filled for another active player. Butler can come off the reserve/retired list if he chooses to continue playing football, with the Cardinals required to make a subsequent move to clear a spot for him.

For now, Butler will have as much time as he'd like to decide whether he's done with football for good.

He owns a career of which he can be proud, with his greatest moment coming when he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson on the goal line in the final moments of Super Bowl XLIX, rescuing New England from heartbreaking defeat and cementing his place in Patriots lore. Butler earned another ring in the 2016 season in Super Bowl LI and returned to the game's greatest stage a year later, but was mysteriously benched, playing just one snap -- a special teams play -- in New England's loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.

Butler made the Pro Bowl in 2015 and was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016 before he headed to Tennessee in 2018, signing a five-year deal worth $61 million with the Titans. He remained an effective corner, but one not quite worth the salary he was earning, leading to his release as a salary cap casualty after three seasons with the Titans. Still seen as a quality defender, Butler's signing addressed a need for the Cardinals entering 2021.

They'll look elsewhere to replace him while he mulls calling it a career.

Related Content

news

Vikings release Everson Griffen, could bring him back later this week

Everson Griffen returned to the Vikings with a mix of remorse and gratitude for being back with the team he knew well. His stay lasted eight days. The Vikings released Griffen as part of the team's cuts to 53 on Tuesday, the team announced.
news

HC Nick Sirianni makes it official Jalen Hurts is Eagles' QB1

The Philadelphia Eagles made the obvious official on Tuesday, as first-year head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Jalen Hurts﻿ is the starting quarterback. 
news

Veteran CB Desmond Trufant released by Bears

Desmond Trufant was among the Bears' cuts on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Vikings acquiring TE Chris Herndon from Jets in trade following Irv Smith Jr.'s knee injury

Minnesota has solved its TE issue, as the Vikings are trading for promising Jets TE Chris Herndon in exchange for draft pick compensation. Herndon is slated to step right in following Irv Smith's knee injury.
news

Art McNally named contributor finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022

Art McNally was announced Tuesday as the contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
news

Saints planning to use interim facility for first four weeks of season due to Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday that the team plans to use an interim facility for the first four weeks of the regular season due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (ACL) to start season on PUP list

The Packers are keeping All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari on the PUP list into the season, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per a source.
news

Texans not expected to trade QB Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's cutdown deadline

Barring a dramatic turn of event, the Texans plan to keep Deshaun Watson on their roster past Tuesday's 4 p.m. cutdown deadine.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) to start season on PUP list, won't play until Week 7 

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ (quad) is being kept on the PUP list to start the season, meaning he won't play until Week 7, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
news

New England Patriots release QB Cam Newton

The quarterback battle in New England ended abruptly Tuesday when the Patriots released veteran Cam Newton. The move means the starting job belongs to rookie first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 31

The Cowboys waived QBs Garrett Gilbert and ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿. Plus, other news from a busy day around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW