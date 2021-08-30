Cardinals CB Malcolm Butler considering retirement due to personal situation 

Published: Aug 30, 2021 at 07:59 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

A two-time Super Bowl champion seeking a fresh start with the Arizona Cardinals might instead be calling it a career.

Veteran Cardinals cornerback Malcolm Butler is dealing with a personal situation and is mulling retirement, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday's NFL Total Access. Butler has been away from the Cardinals' team facility within the last week as he's still trying to work through his personal issue, Garafolo added. The Cardinals had no comment.

Butler signed with the Cardinals in the spring on a one-year contract worth up to $6 million and is projected to be one of Arizona's starting corners.

Butler came over to the Cards following his release by the Tennessee Titans. He played his previous three seasons with the Titans after four years with the New England Patriots.

Having won a pair of Super Bowls with New England, Butler will always be revered -- at least by Pats fans -- for a play for the ages in Super Bowl XLIX when he sealed a New England win over the Seahawks with a goal line interception with 20 seconds left.

The days ahead will tell whether Butler has more big plays ahead or hangs it up after a terrific seven-season career.

