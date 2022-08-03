Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest.

"We do have a plan though," the OC added, noting that plan will be kept in-house.

"There's also a lot of different things with walk-throughs and everything we've got going," Waldron said, via the Seattle Times. "And there have been a few scenarios out here where there has been some overlap. And so we're just going with our plan here, really evaluating those guys, evaluating everything they're doing."

Thus far, Smith has earned the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense during training camp practices. That was the expectation entering camp, given the veteran's experience in the offense.

"Right now, the way it has worked out, Geno has been a little bit more with the ones than Drew," Waldron said. "But there is some mixing and matching going on, and we will continue to do that throughout camp and until the time that we make the decision."

Lock joined Seattle as part of the Wilson trade, putting him behind Smith in terms of understanding the scheme. But Waldron noted that Lock has done a "nice job" of picking up the offense as camp progresses.