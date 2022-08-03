Around the NFL

Geno Smith seeing more first-team reps than Drew Lock, but Seattle OC not sharing plan for QB battle

Published: Aug 03, 2022 at 09:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks are keeping their plans at quarterback close to the vest.

Asked Tuesday if there was a deadline to name a starting QB in the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron responded: "Denver," referring to the regular season opener on Sept. 12. Against Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

"We do have a plan though," the OC added, noting that plan will be kept in-house.

"There's also a lot of different things with walk-throughs and everything we've got going," Waldron said, via the Seattle Times. "And there have been a few scenarios out here where there has been some overlap. And so we're just going with our plan here, really evaluating those guys, evaluating everything they're doing."

Thus far, Smith has earned the bulk of the reps with the first-team offense during training camp practices. That was the expectation entering camp, given the veteran's experience in the offense.

"Right now, the way it has worked out, Geno has been a little bit more with the ones than Drew," Waldron said. "But there is some mixing and matching going on, and we will continue to do that throughout camp and until the time that we make the decision."

Lock joined Seattle as part of the Wilson trade, putting him behind Smith in terms of understanding the scheme. But Waldron noted that Lock has done a "nice job" of picking up the offense as camp progresses.

We'll get our first live look at the QB battle when the Seahawks travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in their first preseason game on Saturday, Aug. 13.

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie taking advantage of more slot opportunities

While much of the offseason spotlight in Buffalo has been on the expected Year 3 leap from Gabriel Davis and the star-quality of Stefon Diggs, Isaiah McKenzie has generated buzz early in training camp.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers expects to 'play at a much higher level' after missing most of 2021

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed training camp last year after suffering an Achilles tear in mid-July. While he surprisingly returned for Week 18 and the Rams' Super Bowl run, Akers is ready for a full camp and season this time around.

news

Buccaneers QB, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady turns 45 today

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 today. In honor of his birthday, the NFL Research team put together notes to put his historic achievements into perspective.

news

Legendary announcer Vin Scully passes away at age 94

Vin Scully, a legendary baseball announcer who also called NFL games, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

news

Deebo Samuel on working out 49ers extension: 'What changed was the communication'

Niners "wideback" Deebo Samuel said Tuesday it was improved communication that led to him getting an extension worked out and also denied any discontent about how he's featured on the field.

news

Cardinals LT D.J. Humphries signs three-year extension worth $66.8M

Left tackle D.J. Humphries has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, which is worth $66.8 million total with $34 million guaranteed and $21 million in Year 1, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Ravens LB David Ojabo signs rookie contract; all 2022 draft picks now signed

Baltimore Ravens pass rusher David Ojabo has ended his holdout and the 2022 NFL Draft class has now all signed in the process.

news

Titans rookie QB Malik Willis on progress he's made since May: 'I'm light years ahead'

Tennessee third-round pick Malik Willis believes he's already seen major improvement in his game since he first began in organized team activities in May through minicamp and through training camp as it stands now.

news

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR Diontae Johnson amid hold-in: 'We hope he is going to be a Steeler for a long time'

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson remains present at team practices but not participating amid a stalemate on an extension. GM Omar Khan said Tuesday the team and Johnson's representatives have taken part in contract talks but divulged little else.

news

Broncos WR Tim Patrick suffers season-ending ACL tear

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Tuesday and is out for the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Derrick Henry working hard to avoid complacency; Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson growing confident

How big of a workload does Titans RB Derrick Henry expect as he enters 2022 healthy? How is Aidan Hutchinson progressing amid his first training camp? Find out other interesting items we're tracking from today's training camps.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW