Around the NFL

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Published: May 26, 2022 at 01:22 PM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

While most recent discussion surrounding Deion Jones has centered on possible future landing spots, his story got a new angle Thursday.

The Falcons linebacker has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Jones had the surgery on his shoulder following the end of the season, but he is expected to be ready for camp.

This news comes amidst speculation about the future for Jones, who many have expected to be either traded away or released sometime after June 1. Jones' contract has a salary-cap hit of $20 million, a team-high, and trading him away or releasing him would clear some of that much-needed cap space for the Falcons.

Unfortunately, teams are likely not going to be interested in making a deal for Jones if they know Atlanta will be forced to release him eventually and they can pick him up then. The Giants experienced this when they tried to trade away star cornerback James Bradberry, and found no one willing to work something out. New York eventually released Bradberry without receiving anything in return, and it's possible Atlanta will be forced to make a similar decision if they want to let go of the 27-year-old.

Recent shoulder surgery likely only further complicates any trade talks, as there would be concerns over how healthy Jones would be when he recovers.

Jones has spent all six of his years in the NFL with the Falcons, racking up 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and 428 solo tackles over that span. He finished third in voting for the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016, and was part of a young defensive core that led the Falcons to the Super Bowl LI, where they lost to the Patriots in overtime.

But diminishing production and recent offseason moves by Atlanta seem to indicate that the team is ready to move on from Jones. The Falcons drafted three players who could take reps at the linebacker position, Troy Andersen, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone, and signed free-agents Lorenzo Carter, Rashaan Evans and Nick Kwiatkoski as well. The linebacker room is filling up, and it seems like Jones is the one who's not going to have a place anymore.

Related Content

news

Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

With starter Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens signed a backup quarterback on Thursday in veteran Brett Hundley.

news

Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made it known this week that he doesn't really care about doubters heading into the season and shared that rookie WR Christian Watson "has the total package."

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on stepping into No. 1 role: 'I've been ready'

With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' anointed No. 1 receiver and he's elated at the proposition.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is happy to have Nick Foles as his backup QB, and the former Super Bowl MVP is "grateful" to be in Indy and back with his former offensive coordinator.

news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt 'definitely not satisfied' after 22.5-sack season

T.J. Watt isn't satisfied with his 2021 showing, but it's not because he came oh-so close to breaking the sack record. It's because the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes he has more to accomplish ahead.

news

Players now eligible to return from injured reserve after four games; practice squads increased to 16 players

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed upon new rules for the 2022 season, notably pertaining to injured reserve and players having to miss a minimum of four games before they can return, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Jameis Winston (ACL) participating in on-field workouts at Saints OTAs

Jameis Winston reinforced his intentions of being ready for Week 1 by taking part in on-field workouts during Saints OTAs on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's knee feels "really good" after "finally getting it reconstructed last year."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW