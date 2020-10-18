Steelers LB Devin Bush out for season after suffering torn ACL vs. Browns

The Steelers' formidable defense will be without one of its key pieces for the remainder of the season.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported Sunday evening, per an informed source, that inside linebacker Devin Bush suffered a torn ACL in the team's 38-7 Week 6 win against the Browns.

Bush exited with a little under 2:30 remaining in the first half of Sunday's contest with a non-contact knee injury following an attempt to break up a pass. The 22-year-old immediately went down and ended up being helped off the field into the locker room. He did not return to the game.

Mike Tomlin revealed after the game that Bush sustained a "significant knee injury" though the extent was unknown at the time.

Ben Roethlisberger addressed the potentially devastating diagnosis at the start of his post-game media session, telling reporters, "I just want to send out my thoughts and prayers to Devin and his family and everything he's going through right now. It just makes you sick when someone, a young player, skilled like that, gets hurt."

At the time of his departure, Bush led the team with five tackles and teamed up with defensive end Stephon Tuitt on a sack of Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter.

Losing Bush's versatility and leadership is a huge blow to one of the league's most stifling defenses. After turning in an impressive rookie season, the 2019 tenth overall pick picked up where he left off through the first five games, compiling 26 tackles, a sack and three passes defensed.

Outside of Bush, the Steelers are thin at the position. Robert Spillane﻿, who's primarily spent time on special teams this season, filled in for Bush and contributed five tackles (one for a loss).