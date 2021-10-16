Around the NFL

Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

Published: Oct 16, 2021 at 04:46 PM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Jelani_Scott
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

After missing the first five weeks of the season with a groin injury, Rashod Bateman is set to make his NFL debut.

The Ravens activated the rookie receiver, along with offensive lineman Tyre Phillips﻿, from injured reserve Saturday. Bateman, who was designated to return two weeks ago, has been on IR since Sept. 1 after undergoing surgery to repair the injury which he sustained during training camp.

Phillips returns after a four-game IR stint that came after he suffered a knee injury in the season opener. Baltimore also elevated running back Le'Veon Bell and OL Andre Smith; this is Bell's second gameday activation.

Drafted 27th overall in April, the 21-year-old Bateman will finally get the chance to showcase why Baltimore chose him to be its centerpiece for the future at the position.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah raved about Bateman's ability prior to his first-round selection, saying that the former Minnesota Golden Gopher reminds him of Saints' Pro Bowl wideout Michael Thomas.

"Both guys have an ideal blend of size and strength," Jeremiah wrote. "They have the versatility to play outside or in the slot. Thomas has emerged as one of the premier players at his position. He's a high-volume pass catcher and his win rate on third downs is outstanding. If Bateman can land with the right quarterback, he could make a similar impact."

We'll see on Sunday against the Chargers if he and Lamar Jackson can begin their partnership on the right note.

Related Content

news

Panthers place RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on IR

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will be gone till November. The Panthers placed their star running back on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least three more games. McCaffrey had already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after suffering a setback in practice this week.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 16

T.Y. Hilton has dominated the Houston Texans over the years. He'll have another opportunity this weekend. The Colts activated their star receiver from injured reserve, paving the way for the four-time Pro Bowler to make his season debut Sunday.
news

Dolphins activate QB Tua Tagovailoa off injured reserve

Tua Time is only a day away. The Dolphins activated ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to start Sunday against the Jaguars in London. The second-year QB is officially listed as questionable.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury, GM Steve Keim test positive for COVID-19, will miss game vs. Browns

The Cardinals announced Friday night that head coach Kliff Kingsbury tested positive for COVID-19 along with quarterbacks coach Cam Turner and defensive tackle Zach Allen. All three will miss Sunday's game.
news

Seahawks place QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Chris Carson (neck) on injured reserve

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) on injured reserve. Wilson now will miss at least the next three games.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) ruled out vs. Vikings, will miss third straight game

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ will miss a third consecutive game. The Carolina Panthers ruled the running back out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Nick Chubb (calf) will not play for banged-up Browns vs. Cardinals

The Browns will attempt to take down the league's only remaining undefeated team without a key weapon. Running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ (calf) will not play in Cleveland's Week 6 game against Arizona.
news

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on CBS.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (concussion) cleared to play vs. Rams

Daniel Jones is on track to play Sunday against the Rams. Jones was a full participant in practice, and it "appears" the QB will be able to play after suffering a concussion in Week 5. Jones was officially removed from the injury report.
news

Eagles trade three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to Cardinals 

﻿Zach Ertz﻿'s time in Philadelphia has come to a close. The Eagles are trading their longtime tight end to the Cardinals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia is receiving rookie CB ﻿Tay Gowan﻿ and a 2022 fifth-round pick in the deal.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expected to start vs. Jaguars in London

It's Tua Time in London. Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Friday that barring a setback, ﻿QB Tua Tagovailoa﻿ will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW