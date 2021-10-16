Ravens activate rookie WR Rashod Bateman from injured reserve, elevate RB Le'Veon Bell

After missing the first five weeks of the season with a groin injury, Rashod Bateman is set to make his NFL debut.

The Ravens activated the rookie receiver, along with offensive lineman Tyre Phillips﻿, from injured reserve Saturday. Bateman, who was designated to return two weeks ago, has been on IR since Sept. 1 after undergoing surgery to repair the injury which he sustained during training camp.

Phillips returns after a four-game IR stint that came after he suffered a knee injury in the season opener. Baltimore also elevated running back Le'Veon Bell and OL Andre Smith; this is Bell's second gameday activation.

Drafted 27th overall in April, the 21-year-old Bateman will finally get the chance to showcase why Baltimore chose him to be its centerpiece for the future at the position.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah raved about Bateman's ability prior to his first-round selection, saying that the former Minnesota Golden Gopher reminds him of Saints' Pro Bowl wideout Michael Thomas.

"Both guys have an ideal blend of size and strength," Jeremiah wrote. "They have the versatility to play outside or in the slot. Thomas has emerged as one of the premier players at his position. He's a high-volume pass catcher and his win rate on third downs is outstanding. If Bateman can land with the right quarterback, he could make a similar impact."