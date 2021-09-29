NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

Lamar Jackson already leads the NFL in yards per completion. Now he's getting a pair of pass-catchers back from injured reserve.
The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.
Bateman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury on Aug. 10, undergoing surgery with the goal of preventing further aggravation and promoting a full recovery before returning to continue his rookie campaign. It's been an interesting one already, with Bateman stealing the show in minicamp and leaving many to believe this was the year Baltimore finally found run-pass balance, with Bateman figuring into the equation as a key player.
Bateman's groin injury had other plans. No matter for the Ravens, who are 2-1 and -- surprise -- again lead the league in rushing. Thanks to the efforts of Jackson, Sammy Watkins, Marquise Brown and others, Baltimore ranks 18th in passing yards per game, too. The return of Bateman and Boykin should only help them in their continued pursuit of success.
Injuries/COVID-19
- The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has no timetable for the return of defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), who's yet to play this season after suffering injuries in a joint practice with the Panthers during training camp. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will continue to rehab instead of undergoing surgery with hopes of returning sooner rather than later, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
- The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Charles Washington on injured reserve and designated linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand) to return from IR.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed receiver Scott Miller (turf toe) on injured reserve.
- The New York Giants announced wide receiver John Ross is returning to practice after being removed from injured reserve.
- The Tennessee Titans removed wide receiver Marcus Johnson and defensive back Brady Breeze from IR.
Roster signings
- The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to the active roster from the practice squad. Arizona also signed offensive linemen Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora and Michal Menet and cornerback Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to a one-year deal.
- The Tennessee Titans signed defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson to their practice squad.
- The Washington Football Team signed wide receiver Kelvin Harmon to its practice squad
Roster cuts
- The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad.