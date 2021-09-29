Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

Published: Sep 29, 2021 at 11:22 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Lamar Jackson already leads the NFL in yards per completion. Now he's getting a pair of pass-catchers back from injured reserve.

The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Bateman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury on Aug. 10, undergoing surgery with the goal of preventing further aggravation and promoting a full recovery before returning to continue his rookie campaign. It's been an interesting one already, with Bateman stealing the show in minicamp and leaving many to believe this was the year Baltimore finally found run-pass balance, with Bateman figuring into the equation as a key player.

Bateman's groin injury had other plans. No matter for the Ravens, who are 2-1 and -- surprise -- again lead the league in rushing. Thanks to the efforts of Jackson, Sammy Watkins, ﻿Marquise Brown﻿ and others, Baltimore ranks 18th in passing yards per game, too. The return of Bateman and Boykin should only help them in their continued pursuit of success.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he has no timetable for the return of defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip), who's yet to play this season after suffering injuries in a joint practice with the Panthers during training camp. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) will continue to rehab instead of undergoing surgery with hopes of returning sooner rather than later, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
  • The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Charles Washington on injured reserve and designated linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand) to return from IR.
  • The Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed receiver Scott Miller (turf toe) on injured reserve.
  • The New York Giants announced wide receiver John Ross is returning to practice after being removed from injured reserve.
  • The Tennessee Titans removed wide receiver Marcus Johnson and defensive back Brady Breeze from IR.

Roster signings

Roster cuts

  • The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad.

news

Giants signing former first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson to practice squad

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday that the New York Giants are signing offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad.
news

Titans WRs Julio Jones (leg), A.J. Brown (hamstring) could miss Jets game

The Titans' always-heavy reliance on Derrick Henry might be even heavier on Sunday, as the availability of the team's top two wide receivers is in question. Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are both nursing injuries that could sideline them in Week 4.
news

Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Park property

The Chicago Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. have signed a purchase agreement for Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights, Ill. The move signals the franchise's interest in the possibility of leaving its longtime home at Soldier Field.
news

Joe Judge wants first-round WR Kadarius Toney more involved in Giants offense

Ready or not, ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿'s time has arrived in New York. Injuries to ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ and ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ will force the Giants to turn to the first-round pick for more production.
news

Richard Sherman signs one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Richard Sherman is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Richard Sherman. The veteran cornerback announced on The Richard Sherman Podcast on Wednesday morning that he's joining the Buccaneers.
news

Record-setting Ravens kicker Justin Tucker leads Players of the Week

Baltimore K Justin Tucker, Bills QB Josh Allen and Rams QB Matthew Stafford were among NFL Players of the Week for Week 3.
news

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels 'not surprised' with Tom Brady's accomplishments in Tampa Bay

Sunday isn't just a Tom Brady-Bill Belichick reunion. It's also the first time in years that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face his former QB.
news

Chase Young: 'Something has to change' after poor start from Washington's defense

After finishing as a top-5 defense in 2020, Washington expected to improve into one of the best defenses in the NFL. Instead, they're wallowing at the bottom, and star pass rusher Chase Young is motivated to turn things around. 
news

Drew Brees 'all for' Tom Brady breaking his 'special record' for career passing yards

No stranger to Tom Brady taking his spot in the record books, the retired Drew Brees has "no doubt" Brady will take down his passing standard quickly on Sunday night. 
news

Lions release LB Jamie Collins after no trade materializes

After exploring a trade and waiting through the weekend to see if any interest came to be, the Lions have moved on from veteran linebacker Jamie Collins.
news

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in a surprising last place in the AFC North following a lopsided loss to the Bengals. Head coach Mike Tomlin says now is not the time "to push the panic button."
