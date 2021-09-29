NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 29

Lamar Jackson already leads the NFL in yards per completion. Now he's getting a pair of pass-catchers back from injured reserve.

The Baltimore Ravens activated receivers ﻿Rashod Bateman﻿ and ﻿Miles Boykin﻿ from injured reserve Wednesday, the team announced.

Bateman has been out of action since suffering a groin injury on Aug. 10, undergoing surgery with the goal of preventing further aggravation and promoting a full recovery before returning to continue his rookie campaign. It's been an interesting one already, with Bateman stealing the show in minicamp and leaving many to believe this was the year Baltimore finally found run-pass balance, with Bateman figuring into the equation as a key player.