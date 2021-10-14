Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 14

Published: Oct 14, 2021 at 12:52 PM
Nick Shook

Daniel Jones' absence might only end up being a little more than two quarters of football.

Giants coach Joe Judge told reporters Jones is progressing through the concussion protocol after sustaining a concussion in New York's Week 5 loss to Dallas, and Jones will practice in a non-contact session Thursday, per The Athletic's Jordan Rodrigue. Jones took first-team reps in the portion of practice open to media members Thursday.

"At this point, everything is positive," Judge said of Jones' progress before practice, per SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Jones will still need to be cleared before playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but his involvement would provide a significant boost to the Giants' chances. Backup ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ replaced Jones in Week 5, and while he completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and one touchdown, he threw two interceptions in what ended up being a blowout loss.

Jones has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,282 yards and a 4-1 TD-INT ratio through five weeks. With ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ dealing with an ankle injury, the Giants will need their best possible options everywhere else to compete with the 4-1 Rams.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Rashod Bateman could make his NFL debut this week. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Bateman is close to game ready, but the Ravens will take it slow with his participation rate, saying "I don't think we're going to throw him into the fire every play," per The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. The first-round pick has been out of action since undergoing surgery to repair a groin injury suffered in the summer.
  • Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), tight end Blake Bell (back), guard Joe Thuney (and) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) will not practice today, per the team.
  • The Carolina Panthers placed punter Joseph Charlton (back) on injured reserve.
  • The Minnesota Vikings activated cornerback ﻿Cameron Dantzler﻿ from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Roster signings

  • The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the signing of kicker Mike Badgley﻿.
  • The Carolina Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson from the practice squad and signed punter Ryan Winslow to the practice squad.

Roster cuts

  • The Indianapolis Colts released center Joey Hunt from the practice squad.

