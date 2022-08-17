Five best active NFL brother duos in 2022: Bosas, Watts lead group

Derek: The Diggs brothers are at the height of their careers with Stefon reaching the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards for four straight seasons, including a league-leading 1,535 in 2020, and Trevon compiling a league-high 11 interceptions in 2021. It's obvious that their competitive nature and going against each other growing up -- even though Trevon didn't always play defense -- has made them into great players. A side note: I lined up out wide for one snap in last year's Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas and tried to get Trevon to come press me. He didn't, but I really felt like I could've won that matchup. Maybe next time.





David: The Diggs brothers are the only siblings on this list that could actually line up across from one another in a game setting. We saw a glimpse of what this matchup might look like in last year's Pro Bowl, but we will have to wait for a Cowboys-Bills tilt until the 2023 regular season unless these two teams appear in Super Bowl LVII. I believe growing up competing against Trevon has helped Stefon become one of the league's best route runners. Stefon isn't a Julio Jones or Randy Moss type -- two receivers who beat defenders with their freakish abilities. Rather, it's the competition that's helped him become a crafty playmaker who understands how to get an edge against a DB. It's the same sort of deal with Trevon. He's a high risk/high reward cornerback with ball skills that have carried over from his days as a wideout. He's only going to get better.