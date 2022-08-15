2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 rookie grades: Lions' Aidan Hutchinson aces test

The second of the Chiefs' two first-round picks this spring did not disappoint in his initial action with the team. Karlaftis locked out his arms to get leverage, punched with heavy hands and shed blockers when playing the run. He pushed the left tackle into the backfield on one snap and was using arm-over and push-pull moves with strong hands to win as a pass rusher. The former Purdue star chased Bears quarterback Justin Fields to the sideline on a scramble and later sacked backup Trevor Siemian. Karlaftis is not going to win with elite speed and bend off the edge, though he was able to get the corner at times by powering through the outside shoulder of a blocker. Fields scrambled in the rookie's direction for a 10-yard gain when he was unable to get off a block, and he was stuffed off the snap at times by second-year tackle Teven Jenkins. Regardless, Karlaftis' strength, relentless motor and hand usage outside will make him an excellent three-down end not only as a rookie, but for years to come.