2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses

Thibodeaux was ruled out of Sunday’s game after suffering a right knee injury early in the second quarter. An MRI on Monday revealed he suffered a sprained MCL and has a recovery timeline of about three weeks, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The grade from his performance against Cincinnati reflects how he performed prior to the play in which he sustained the injury, on a cut-block by tight end Thaddeus Moss.





Thibodeaux did not win many pass-rush reps in his quarter-plus of game action versus the Bengals, getting after quarterback Brandon Allen from two- and three-point stances. He flashed potential, turning the corner by dipping under the blocker’s shoulder, but Allen sidestepped those advances. His bull-rush attempts were generally stymied by left tackles. In the run game, he was not able to shake linemen or tight ends, though most plays were run away from him. Thibodeaux did a nice job against tight ends in coverage and showed good movement skills for his size when dropping into his zone (just as he did at Oregon). He used his length to wrap up a receiver in space but hesitated a bit before attacking. He'll get to the ball more quickly as he gains experience.