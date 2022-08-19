2022 NFL season: Eleven one-year contracts that will pay off

Signed for: $6 million. Rank in annual average among WRs: T-43rd.





I was going to keep this list to 10, but it's more fun to shoe-horn in a seven-time Pro Bowler. Like your grandparents moving to Florida to soak up the sun and rejuvenate their spirits, Jones could enjoy a turn-back-the-clock season alongside Tom Brady in Tampa. Jones has been hampered by injury but still has the sticky hands that made him one of the best receivers in the NFL for much of his career. In an offense that boasts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, Jones doesn't have to be a go-to target. But as we saw with Antonio Brown before his dramatic exit from the team in Week 17, the Bucs' pass-happy offense has room for three or four wideouts to do damage every week.