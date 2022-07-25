NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.

The agreement gets the third-round pick under contract before the Panthers kick off training camp this week.

The Panthers later officially announced the news.

Carolina traded up into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select the Ole Miss signal-caller. In two seasons as a full-time starter, Corral surpassed the 3,300-yard passing mark in each campaign. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. In 2020, he led the FBS with 384.3 total yards per game (passing and rushing). With a quick trigger and good athleticism, Corral is ideal for the RPO game and owns rushing ability.

With the Panthers set to hold a training camp battle between incumbent Sam Darnold and newly acquired Baker Mayfield, Corral is poised to see third-team reps in camp. Barring injuries, the rookie isn't expected to see the field much, if at all, this season, as he learns the offense behind Mayfield and Darnold.

Elsewhere for the Panthers, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that linebacker Shaq Thompson would start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list following a knee cleanup. However, Rhule didn't sound too concerned about the 28-year-old missing the start of camp, noting Thompson should be out a couple of weeks as he gets fully healthy.