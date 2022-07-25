NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source informed of the situation.
The agreement gets the third-round pick under contract before the Panthers kick off training camp this week.
The Panthers later officially announced the news.
Carolina traded up into the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft to select the Ole Miss signal-caller. In two seasons as a full-time starter, Corral surpassed the 3,300-yard passing mark in each campaign. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2021. In 2020, he led the FBS with 384.3 total yards per game (passing and rushing). With a quick trigger and good athleticism, Corral is ideal for the RPO game and owns rushing ability.
With the Panthers set to hold a training camp battle between incumbent Sam Darnold and newly acquired Baker Mayfield, Corral is poised to see third-team reps in camp. Barring injuries, the rookie isn't expected to see the field much, if at all, this season, as he learns the offense behind Mayfield and Darnold.
Elsewhere for the Panthers, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday that linebacker Shaq Thompson would start training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list following a knee cleanup. However, Rhule didn't sound too concerned about the 28-year-old missing the start of camp, noting Thompson should be out a couple of weeks as he gets fully healthy.
Thompson, like all players opening camp on the active/PUP list, is eligible to be activated at any time before the season.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills have signed guard Jordan Simmons to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday. This news comes a day after coach Sean McDermott announced that guard Rodger Saffold would start camp on the non-football injury list after injuring his ribs in a car accident.
- The Chicago Bears are signing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.
Injuries
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor told the media Monday that offensive tackle La'el Collins is currently dealing with a back issue that has bothered him in the past as well. Collins was put on the non-football injury list on Saturday ahead of the start of training camp.
- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that running back James Robinson (Achilles) would not begin training camp on the team's PUP list.
- Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert announced in a tweet that he has been cleared to return for training camp after having knee surgery during the 2021 season.
Visits
- The Carolina Panthers are hosting free agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton for a visit, Rapoport reported.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more aboutNFL+.