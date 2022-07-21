Buccaneers signing former Vikings, Giants TE Kyle Rudolph to one-year deal

There's a new tight end in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers are signing former Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night.

The signing comes roughly a month after former Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement. Though speculation has abounded in regard to how long Gronk's retirement will stick, Rudolph's arrival will at least be a bridge until the future Hall of Famer has a change of heart. It also gives the Bucs a veteran tight end with an impressive resume and is an opportunity for Rudolph to revitalize his career.

Rudolph, 32, was a two-time Pro Bowler during a 10-season tenure with the Vikings from 2011-2020. He played the 2021 campaign with the Giants, but was released this offseason in a cap-saving move.

After a decade in Minnesota, Rudolph had 479 receptions for 49 touchdowns and 4,745 yards. In his lone season with Big Blue, Rudolph played in 16 games with 13 starts, but was able to contribute just 26 catches for 257 yards and a touchdown.