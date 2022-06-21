Analysis

Rob Gronkowski retires (again) from NFL: Why we hope this one doesn't stick either

Published: Jun 21, 2022 at 06:54 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

The first time Rob Gronkowski retired -- three years, a team switch and a Super Bowl title ago -- it came in the wake of a sobering season, one in which he had mused aloud about the hits he had taken and how they had affected his mood. The life of the party was leaving on a down note, and taking all the fun with him.

Happily, a year off and a good sales job by Tom Brady convinced Gronkowski to give it another go, this time in Tampa, and he walked away for the second time on Tuesday, seemingly less exhausted and more satisfied. So much so that within minutes of his announcement, his own agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he wouldn't be surprised if Gronkowski took a call from Brady and returned by midseason.

Related Links

That nobody wants to say a final farewell to perhaps the greatest tight end in history is understandable. Last season, when he played in just 12 games while battling through injuries, he still had 55 receptions for 802 yards (his fifth-best yardage total in a season) and six touchdowns. In 2020, he played every game, and was dominant in the Super Bowl, with six receptions and two touchdowns in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a throwback performance, the kind that Brady and the Bucs might seek -- albeit in limited doses -- as the 2022 season develops.

Gronkowski, at his greatest in his prime years with the Patriots, was an unstoppable force. Watching him rampage through a defense with the ball in his hand was like watching a runaway horse, all energy and power. He was like that in just enough spurts with the Bucs to imagine that, even now, he could still summon those gleeful romps again if he was asked.

The Bucs had clearly appealed to Gronkowski. The player-friendly rhythms there suited him. His body was preserved for games. In his retirement announcement, Gronkowski said that in college he was asked what his dream job would be and where it was located. He wrote that he wanted to be a professional football player in Tampa Bay. The sunny weather was the top reason. Gronkowski said he had forgotten about that assignment until two years ago, but that his experience had far exceeded what he had hoped for when he completed that college assignment.

Perhaps best of all, it was a joy to watch Gronkowski all the way to the end. It had not been that way when he retired the first time around. His body had begun to betray him and his production plummeted. He caught just three touchdown passes in 2018, his final year in New England. The Patriots won the Super Bowl that season, but it felt as if Gronkowski, wearing his pain so publicly, had faded in front of us. It was hard to watch and even harder to accept that Gronkowski was finished.

That's why this renaissance in Tampa was so delightful. Brady and Gronkowski revived their buddy-movie vibe -- if you have not seen the Tommy & Gronky take a friendship test video from the Bucs, watch it. Bruce Arians smartly deployed Gronkowski when he needed him most. It was the perfect cap on Gronkowski's extraordinary career, one that will put him in the Hall of Fame, whenever he is eligible (a player or coach must be retired for at least five years before they can be considered).

When Gronkowski retired the first time, you hoped for the best -- that his body would heal, that he would recover, that he would be happy with his decision. There was a whiff of sadness then, and an acknowledgement that he had been beaten up. The Bucs years worked wonders, just as he had projected in that college essay, and they felt like the sweet reward for a career that had taken its toll. Like all good desserts, it left you wanting a little bit more.

If Gronkowski's announcement Tuesday, and Rosenhaus' subsequent suggestion, merely mean Gronk wants to skip training camp -- well, he wouldn't be the first player. That's not where the fun is and Gronkowski was all about fun -- he participated in a dance-off with a player's young daughter at a Super Bowl media appearance, inspired erotic literature and once did a Tide Pods ad in which he declared, correctly, "I'm big and awesome!" Brady's return from his own retirement opens the door for one more revival of what has been the best tight end show in football for more than a decade.

In the end zone, in the playoffs, with Brady. It is where Gronkowski has thrived and it is why we hope this retirement doesn't stick much longer than Brady's.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.

news

2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Steph Curry just enhanced his credentials for the NBA's all-time rankings with an impressive NBA Finals performance. Which NFL player will make a similar move in 2022? Let's debate!

news

State of the 2022 Atlanta Falcons: Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder the answer at quarterback?

Do the Falcons have their next long-term starter at quarterback after trading away Matt Ryan? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise entering the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 NFL season: Who'll get the most touches from crowded position groups?

What will the Chiefs' receiving corps look like in 2022 without Tyreek Hill? Maurice Jones-Drew explores who'll get the most touches in 11 of the most crowded position groups across the league.

news

State of the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady's return keeps Super Bowl well within reach

Tom Brady's decision not to retire after all means the stakes remain high for Tampa Bay. Adam Rank delves into the state of the Buccaneers heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

10 new NFL head coaches: Who's in the best situation for 2022? The worst? Let's rank 'em!

This offseason, a record-tying 10 teams hired new head coaches. Who's in the best position to succeed in 2022? Who's facing the most challenging task in Year 1? Bucky Brooks provides his rankings.

news

Five biggest NFL questions as teams break until training camp: What's next for Deshaun Watson?

What happens with Deshaun Watson? What's next for Deebo Samuel? How will the remaining quarterback dominoes fall? As NFL teams take a break before training camp, Judy Battista explores the five biggest questions lingering around the league.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers' history shows power of inclusive hiring practices

New general manager Omar Khan is the latest inclusive hire made by the Steelers. Jim Trotter examines the winning culture installed by multiple generations of the Rooney family in Pittsburgh.

news

2022 NFL season: Most likely team to end playoff drought? Least likely? Let's rank 'em!

Nine NFL teams will enter the 2022 campaign with a playoff drought of at least three seasons. Which one is most likely to end the dry spell? Least likely? Adam Schein provides his rankings.

news

State of the 2022 Chicago Bears: Justin Fields, new regime provide hope

Are people sleeping on the Bears' potential heading into Year 2 for quarterback Justin Fields? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the franchise entering the 2022 NFL season.

news

At Title IX event at Gillette Stadium, trailblazing women share experiences pushing for equality

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, a group of trailblazing women participated in an event at Gillette Stadium. Kayla Burton was there to capture the experiences they shared.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW