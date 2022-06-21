NFL community reacts to Rob Gronkowski's second retirement

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL on Tuesday.
The future Hall of Fame tight end made a name for himself in New England Patriots, winning three titles with the Patriots. After a one-year retirement in 2019, Gronk returned to the field with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with longtime quarterback Tom Brady to win Super Bowl LV in 2020.
The NFL community took to social media to respond to Gronkowski's announcement and acknowledge the 33-year-old's decorated career.