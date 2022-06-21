2022 NFL season: Who will make a Steph Curry-like move up the all-time player rankings?

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce





Kelce holds a number of tight end records already: He averages 5.5 catches and 70.9 receiving yards per game in his career (most by TE all-time). His 9,006 receiving yards are the most by a tight end in his first 10 seasons, and Kelce has only played nine. He's the only tight end in NFL history with multiple 100-plus-catch seasons. Also, he has reached 1,000 receiving yards in six straight seasons (longest all-time streak by TE).





He's one of the best of his generation, BUT I truly believe if he has another big year and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl (without Tyreek Hill), it will be time to really consider him in the "greatest tight end of all time" discussion. See you there, Tony.