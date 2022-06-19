Around the NFL

Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: 'I want to go to a city that knows how to win'

Published: Jun 19, 2022 at 11:54 AM
Coral Smith

Digital Content Producer

Seven years after the Broncos last won a Super Bowl, new quarterback Russell Wilson believes this year's squad is poised to take home a title again. And that's the main reason he came to Denver.

Wilson has reached the Super Bowl before in Seattle, making appearances in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, winning the first of those trips. While the Seahawks have faded from playoff contention since then, Wilson still has the chops to lead a good team to a deep postseason run, and maybe to a Super Bowl title. Wilson believes that Denver is a city where he could make that happen. So when the 33-year-old was approached about being traded away from Seattle, he put the Broncos on the top of his list of destinations.

"It's been a blessing just to come here, just to come to an amazing city like Denver, to be a part of it with so many amazing teammates and great coaching staff," Wilson said Friday, via video from Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. "But also, once the trade was going to happen, I said, 'Hey, listen, I want to make sure that I go to a city that wants to win. I want to make sure I that I go to a team that wants to win. And I want to go to a city that knows how to win.' And all those three things were checked off the box here in Denver and so I think we've got a chance."

The Broncos have three Super Bowl wins as a franchise, most recently winning Super Bowl 50 in 2015 under Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Since Manning's retirement after that season, the Broncos' main hindrance to success has been their lack of a solid franchise quarterback, as all the other pieces of the offense and defense are playoff-ready. With the trade, the Broncos received the franchise QB they've been wanting for years. And for Wilson, he's joining a team that is wanting to win now and has the capabilities to do so. It could be a match made in heaven.

One sports team in Colorado, the Avalanche, is already fighting to win an NHL championship this week. We'll see if the Broncos can follow suit this fall and put together the pieces to bring home another title for Denver. As Wilson said, it's a city that knows how to win.

Related Content

news

NFL teams, players celebrate dads on Father's Day

As dads and their families celebrate Father's Day, the NFL community took a moment to honor their loved ones.

news

NFL community commemorates Juneteenth holiday

Juneteenth recognizes the end of slavery in United States of America and marks the anniversary of June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, and announced that slavery was no more and that the Civil War had concluded. On Sunday, teams from across the league have observed the day and its impact across social media.

news

Eagles WR Devon Allen wins third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen won his third 110-meter hurdles race since June 12, crossing the finish line with a time of 13.16 in Saturday's Diamond League event in Paris, France.

news

Saints' Mark Ingram on transition to new coach Dennis Allen: 'I think that was huge, keeping the DNA the same'

Saints RB Mark Ingram believes the promotion of Dennis Allen from defensive coordinator to head coach will be good for the locker room.

news

Kareem Hunt on Browns future: 'I was born and raised here. I'd love to finish my career here'

Browns running back Kareem Hunt is entering a contract year and prefers to stay with the team long term. "I was born and raised here," the 26-year old RB said Thursday. "I'd love to finish my career here."

news

Titans LB Bud Dupree says confidence is 'at a different level now' heading into Year 2 in Tennessee

Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree's confidence is at an all-time high heading into his second year with Tennessee, and he believes that will allow him to take his game to a "different level."

news

Eagles, former 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt agree to terms on one-year deal

Philadelphia has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Jaquiski Tartt, the team announced Friday.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, June 17

The Packers have released quarterback Kurt Benkert. Elsewhere in the NFL, New England added an offensive lineman and Baltimore signed a veteran linebacker.

news

Case Keenum happy to be 'wanted' by Bills: 'It feels great to have a team like this'

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum has found another landing spot in Buffalo after the Bills traded for him to back up Josh Allen. Feeling "wanted," Keenum is excited to be a part of a new squad and excited at the prospects of being part of a Super Bowl contender.

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera fined $100K, team loses two 2023 OTA practices for violations

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000, and the team will lose two 2023 organized team activity practices because of too much contact in practice this year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Davis Mills has 'a lot to prove' as Texans' full-time starting quarterback

Davis Mills struggled out of the gate during his rookie season before turning it around to author a nice stretch run that gave the Texans faith he could be their starter for 2021.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW