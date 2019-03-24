Rob Gronkowski retires after career as life of Patriots' party

The Patriots were most devastating when Gronkowski was available. And when he was not, or when he was diminished, they suffered dramatically. In 2014, as the Patriots brought Gronkowski back slowly from a knee injury that ended his previous season, the entire offense teetered precipitously -- so much so that, for the first time, Tom Brady's decline was first proposed. By Week 5, Gronkowski was ready for a full workload. Before he left for that game, he told one of his brothers that he planned to make Brady look like Brady again. Six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown later, and the Patriots were back on track to their fourth Super Bowl title. Watching Gronkowski play was like watching Brady, or Peyton Manning or Ed Reed or Lawrence Taylor. They could simply take over games and terrify their opponents. You knew, instantly, that you were seeing someone reset the bar for their position.