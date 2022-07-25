Jaguars RB James Robinson (Achilles) will not start training camp on PUP list

The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have any players open training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, according to new head coach Doug Pederson.

The news means that running back James Robinson won't be on the PUP list as he works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 16 of the 2021 season.

Pederson said Robinson avoiding the PUP list is a positive sign, but the team won't push the starting running back.

"Says a lot. It's a good sign," Pederson said. "I know, and I've seen how hard he's worked to get himself back this spring, this summer. He was here all summer working with the guys. ... He's done a great job to put himself into a position where we don't have to (put him on PUP). But still be cautious with him and make sure he's ready when he's ready."

Pederson was asked if mid-August was still the target date for Robinson to be fully involved in practices.

"Hopeful for that," the coach replied. "Can't put a timetable, really, and I don't want to put a timetable on it, but that's probably the target."

Earlier this offseason, Robinson noted that while he was on a positive trajectory with rehab, he wouldn't rush back.