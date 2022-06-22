Jaguars RB James Robinson 'not trying to rush' return from Achilles injury

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hopeful James Robinson will be ready to participate at some point during training camp, but the running back won't rush a return from a Week 16 Achilles tear.

"When I'm ready, I'll be ready," Robinson said recently, via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union. "I'm just letting my body recover from it. I'm not trying to rush anything. I've just stayed focused and tried not to get too down about it. I knew I could come back from it. I've just tried to be strongminded."

Recent reports indicate the Jags don't expect Robinson to be ready for the start of training camp, but the hope remains that he'll be on the field Week 1.

Last year saw Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers return from an Achilles tear after just 5 1/2 months -- an injury that normally takes nine months to a year to come back from. Robinson noted he's making progress but won't push to return too soon.

In two seasons as the Jags starting running back, Robinson, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State, has rushed for 1,837 yards on 404 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns.