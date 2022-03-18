2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

Adam Thielen is staying in Minnesota.
The veteran receiver has agreed to restructure his contract in order to help the Vikings clear salary cap space. The restructured deal includes $18 million in guaranteed money, a raise to $14.4 million in 2022 and a void year tacked onto the end of the contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Thielen currently is under contract through 2024.
The 31-year-old Thielen has spent his entire career in Minnesota since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but salary concerns and the arrival of a new regime made his future uncertain. He's largely remained the same receiver he's been for most of his career, although he did record the lowest yards-per-catch average of his career in 2021.
Still, a receiving duo of Justin Jefferson and Thielen is difficult to break up, even for a new leadership team with its own ideas for the future of the franchise. Thielen appears set to spend the next few years in the only place he's ever known in the NFL.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills released veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei and signed linebacker Marquel Lee to a one-year deal.
- The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year contract with defensive lineman Matthew Ioannidis, Rapoport reported. Ioannidis was released by the Washington Commanders earlier this week. The Panthers also announced Friday they have restructured wide receiver Robby Anderson's contract in a move to add salary-cap flexibility.
- The Chicago Bears are not signing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical, the team announced. The Bears and Ogunjobi agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract earlier this week, but the former Bengals defender is coming off foot surgery, which impacted his medical review. "As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear," Chicago general manager Ryan Poles said in a statement Friday. "He is a special person and player. During the league's negotiating window earlier this week, we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here. After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears." Following the news of Ogunobi's failed physical, the Bears reached a two-year deal with defensive tackle Justin Jones, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Chicago also announced it signed receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year deal.
- The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing starting center Trey Hopkins, coach Zac Taylor told reporters.
- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with linebacker Leighton Vander Esch on a one-year contract.
- The Denver Broncos signed defensive lineman DeShawn Williams to a one-year deal.
- The Detroit Lions announced the re-signings of receiver Kalif Raymond and pass rusher Charles Harris to two-year deals.
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Ameer Abdullah.
- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a three-year, $10.95 million contract with former Colts safety George Odum.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to terms with former Giants defensive back Logan Ryan, Rapoport reported Friday. Ryan spent the last two seasons in New York before being cut Thursday.