2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

Adam Thielen is staying in Minnesota.

The veteran receiver has agreed to restructure his contract in order to help the Vikings clear salary cap space. The restructured deal includes $18 million in guaranteed money, a raise to $14.4 million in 2022 and a void year tacked onto the end of the contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

Thielen currently is under contract through 2024.

The 31-year-old Thielen has spent his entire career in Minnesota since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2013, but salary concerns and the arrival of a new regime made his future uncertain. He's largely remained the same receiver he's been for most of his career, although he did record the lowest yards-per-catch average of his career in 2021.