Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

Carlos Dunlap is once again leaving Seattle for the free-agent market.

The Seattle Seahawks have released the defensive end, the team announced Friday.

Seattle is also parting ways with defensive lineman ﻿Kerry Hyder﻿, who started seven games in 2021, his first and only season with the Seahawks.

Dunlap arrived in Seattle via trade from Cincinnati in 2020 and finished the season with the Seahawks, but was released in March of 2021. A little more than three weeks later, Seattle brought Dunlap back on a two-year deal.

This time, it appears as if he won't be back. Seattle's release of Dunlap can clear up to $5.1 million as a post-June 1 designation, per Over The Cap.

Following the trade of Russell Wilson to Denver and the release of Bobby Wagner﻿, the Seahawks appear to be shifting from win-now mode to a team again building toward the future. That means immediate-impact veterans like Dunlap no longer fit their plans, making his release a logical move.