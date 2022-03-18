Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch﻿.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with the linebacker, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.

A first-round pick in 2018, LVE got off to a howling start to his career, making a Pro Bowl as a rookie. But injuries and inconsistent play have taken some shine off the linebacker.

After two injury-plagued seasons, Vander Esch played in all 17 games in 2021, starting 16, and generated 77 tackles and a sack as a rotational linebacker.

Losing Randy Gregory in free agency portends to Micah Parsons spending more time as a pass rusher, which could free up snaps for LVE to patrol the second level and rehab his value.