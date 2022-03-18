Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with the linebacker, per a source informed of the situation. The team later announced the signing.
A first-round pick in 2018, LVE got off to a howling start to his career, making a Pro Bowl as a rookie. But injuries and inconsistent play have taken some shine off the linebacker.
After two injury-plagued seasons, Vander Esch played in all 17 games in 2021, starting 16, and generated 77 tackles and a sack as a rotational linebacker.
Losing Randy Gregory in free agency portends to Micah Parsons spending more time as a pass rusher, which could free up snaps for LVE to patrol the second level and rehab his value.
Several teams were interested in bringing in LVE, but he'll return to Dallas on a prove-it deal and hit free agency next year.