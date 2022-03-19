Around the NFL

Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 08:36 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

With their receiving corps having been thinned, the Dallas Cowboys are bulking up with the addition of a home state product.

The Cowboys are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver ﻿James Washington﻿ to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Washington, who was born in Abilene, Texas, will join a Cowboys receiving room that will be absent ﻿Amari Cooper﻿, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and is set to be led by ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿ and ﻿Michael Gallup﻿. Dallas also lost ﻿Cedrick Wilson﻿ in free agency to the Dolphins, so it's hoping Washington can provide much-needed depth and a third (or fourth, if you include tight end ﻿Dalton Schultz﻿) option for quarterback ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in the receiving ranks.

A second-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2018, Washington particularly showed promise in his second season, He tallied a career-high 735 yards receiving and 44 catches. His numbers dwindled thereafter and last season he had only 24 receptions for 285 yards.

Washington's final season in Pittsburgh wasn't without a hint of discontent as there were reports he requested a trade. While Washington stayed put, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured and Washington aimed to expand his production, but that never came to fruition.

Washington is gone from Pittsburgh now. Just like Smith-Schuster, who’s signing with the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old looks to bolster the 'Boys' aerial attack and portends to have a spot as the No. 3 wide receiver. He'll likely find competition from ﻿Noah Brown﻿, ﻿Simi Fehoko﻿ and TJ Vasher.

