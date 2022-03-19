Cowboys sign former Steelers WR James Washington to one-year deal

With their receiving corps having been thinned, the Dallas Cowboys are bulking up with the addition of a home state product.
The Cowboys are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.
Washington, who was born in Abilene, Texas, will join a Cowboys receiving room that will be absent Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and is set to be led by CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Dallas also lost Cedrick Wilson in free agency to the Dolphins, so it's hoping Washington can provide much-needed depth and a third (or fourth, if you include tight end Dalton Schultz) option for quarterback Dak Prescott in the receiving ranks.
A second-round draft pick of the Steelers in 2018, Washington particularly showed promise in his second season, He tallied a career-high 735 yards receiving and 44 catches. His numbers dwindled thereafter and last season he had only 24 receptions for 285 yards.
Washington's final season in Pittsburgh wasn't without a hint of discontent as there were reports he requested a trade. While Washington stayed put, Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster was injured and Washington aimed to expand his production, but that never came to fruition.
Washington is gone from Pittsburgh now. Just like Smith-Schuster, who’s signing with the Chiefs.
The 25-year-old looks to bolster the 'Boys' aerial attack and portends to have a spot as the No. 3 wide receiver. He'll likely find competition from Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko and TJ Vasher.