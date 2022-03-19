Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler

There's an Atlanta reunion happening in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 2016 NFL Draft's third pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fowler played his first two-plus years with the Jags before stints with the Los Angeles Rams and then in Atlanta with Quinn as head coach in 2020 and in 2021 under Arthur Smith.

With ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ having left for the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys are hoping for some production off the edge from Fowler, who has 35 sacks in six seasons.

Fowler had his best season in 2019 with the Rams, racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks (and a career-high 58 tackles). Last season with the Falcons, he had 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games with six starts.