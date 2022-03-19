Around the NFL

Cowboys agree to terms with pass rusher Dante Fowler

Published: Mar 18, 2022 at 08:09 PM
There's an Atlanta reunion happening in Dallas.

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with pass rusher ﻿Dante Fowler﻿, who previously played with the Falcons under current 'Boys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 2016 NFL Draft's third pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fowler played his first two-plus years with the Jags before stints with the Los Angeles Rams and then in Atlanta with Quinn as head coach in 2020 and in 2021 under Arthur Smith.

With ﻿Randy Gregory﻿ having left for the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys are hoping for some production off the edge from Fowler, who has 35 sacks in six seasons.

Fowler had his best season in 2019 with the Rams, racking up a career-high 11.5 sacks (and a career-high 58 tackles). Last season with the Falcons, he had 36 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games with six starts.

Dallas is hoping for the 2019 version of Fowler, who heads into his age-28 season looking to give his career and the Cowboys a boost.

Related Content

news

Eagles, Fletcher Cox expected to reach one-year deal in coming days

Released by Philadelphia in a cost-saving cut, Fletcher Cox and the Eagles are working through details on a one-year deal that's expected to be finalized and signed in the coming days, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday. 
news

Seahawks releasing veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap 

The Seahawks are releasing defensive end Carlos Dunlap and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder, the team announced.  
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster leaving Steelers to sign with Chiefs on one-year, $10.75M max deal

Following five seasons with the Steelers, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing a one-year, $10.75 million max deal with the Chiefs, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks

The Cleveland Browns are trading for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Panthers sign WR D.J. Moore to three-year extension worth $61.9M in new money

The Carolina Panthers signed wide receiver D.J. Moore to an extension that will keep him under contract through the 2025 NFL season.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 18

The Minnesota Vikings and Adam Thielen reworked his contract to clear cap space, and the Chicago Bears nixed their deal with DT Larry Ogunjobi due to a failed physical. NFL.com is tracking all of Friday's free agency news.
news

Cowboys re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to one-year contract

The Cowboys are bringing back a key defensive contributor. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Dallas is re-signing LB Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year contract.
news

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk relishing chance to prove he's not overpaid: 'I'm very confident in my potential'

When the reports surfaced of the massive deal the Jaguars handed free-agent receiver ﻿Christian Kirk﻿, the NFL world was baffled. But Kirk isn't worried about the perception that he's overpaid.
news

Chandler Jones on following Russell Wilson to AFC West: 'He thought he could get away from me'

﻿Russell Wilson﻿ changed cities, conferences and divisions but will still have to deal with pass rusher ﻿Chandler Jones﻿ twice a season for the foreseeable future.
news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans 'to take it up a notch' replacing Amari Cooper

Newly re-signed Cowboys WR Michael Gallup aims to fill the role of Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys traded away in order to retain the 26-year-old. 
news

Buccaneers agree to terms with veteran DB Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a contract with veteran safety Logan Ryan, who was released by the New York Giants in a cap-saving move.
